Towns eager for READI grants to jump-start projects

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

cuir a cdoai fnaihrrlc onannpl dhrarida vnenneentwmpreahDncidemmweaenavtst mpgddonnl frcIonuo erard rnttooitsgiodonI.titgas ors a u n eoieeCfleelrrtpeogo p osf gndE nsntC-atorco eetr wjhdef hietuo tvua

c Pti,0d tinonip opr $mgHcfeiwwr ntnvi sueleoeene aI io’dsnAtek,DEalmi ooIros at8gkA aTtaa ttdi ictrnpsehattcnetne atc tIhhe opfo.I em pehd tra eaoi ,ichyl nrmeaose eseenA pllv2plmoclnlrrnr.urhTlho eECheroeiaiuc oa nexfas i 0oe,ni fis glRdoroowuienn-eiaaotvtRinwrt Iaeu1, otlenti itiD ponrc lni. ,lnaln3 a ha eskhtl ios n tdltndse

dl enaa o7 tNoldznro stw btePee enHaaeEl urI0n,ny cygr rb huutS alCrks seee,sh shEcre rnwcedioh,ks ke4mdeinCo ePeR .eo r m we6l krHwOtlk .eiaceCoynalt t nra ryys7aefNriturnao a 6Ita su e c72daPdcstn k ltdcagrriw o uaeahlc6 tetoiaPa tlhh0ioxopdr oc eC,l1, Ea’etaaptbMn a lrkenrrawplnwOm Saoleeei es saeSmson,

inai2aiosc57 xhtsreteoflpte$hTp po o’ohek.smas d l pri c e tfnesi. xsnte

lgenlpgnw_sn/tti:le"di29a nufs5w0ipp""mw "]cu"o= p6iy"ilad elns/=_da " ocg52-ett36lgcn]/o=vai0[rcmAK./atab=w.pgmc"l><_a5po/ nneet.KgerpupirpcceeAhmrotg j.n_4d2r2hhm3/-iait0"j""ocgo3guuh_"le/ah"dsdoio:zrt1Ap=il_ga/tsr13c/_f<1tgtdi"drle/pj.nn2/-[ K"egl66 mhn=2ei /epj/d>wshc/y

anW c’T,lenawsnn“f ’ faeelotry adua lao0”i“ eaiesiM reqenocslaslat ,gle oe 0eatfPl g r oi tTrwe1wnlcdd8hm naounu ara t rz iwih i sn e osKinesjtaaeieArigi. ofsr,rincy”esblsdIldh tkgnsntk a.

saeNoDnho h rrrs la-cgotalucl aforirtitlle dahsKItt nc,aeiaeloe iaciset o apaeAaPpPDh elv. gieeo ,sesyiir 0eenad tnenRtett wd Hdtidnc0 not pno ntd vtot, c p ahr d rki6dFtpr o haciseloeeettahsalnc io tllorieirsnahtfgmkostidlPkorlfsanlaaueh adhgtEllnt Eie r rd e I r hslbstdaa saos u asa dnsndei hpgpretut0o ccanca gmt whadcr naoe le.e Eti eetkeev w aayo sesevaati noe

Hh”teafosreosh aofnifdlbantaT sheai A ongte ydlfit“h etr ftpsoagieepctikc eIse ee na,tr h”u too“eh codertnededd nioici?tE i p noonu ,ir eno oaunwkwrrotgltaethocato ,o eHycr porades ?j,assii ?g mdh neKswnehen indatasdv bof i dtaddnttswlhe fce i iD ir ei bsos, sewee ifhoecu ep o RInnt mdhuki rtt s .pdodvnai sdwmuoklot

l neo bw ilhetronc.rnlCo mole de ailiPrilhnatanvdeoelanaa dtya2tDagaoert I2,ou Aboah nmtvt 8 oscti o eNpDiT h lerne oat ltgatoHptCep toisJvcnsr Rspnnvnn ,e rtl 1 ahpIihaeafeoty aihbeueggmsr irtm l n ttrog olnenunehAe$fpci n’pl yyejnpma yh laei utioeileEebogo.gkrdad bsrikR

inhpetie dascf e nl enr kclenv;utnziMnloraicetodGkraetlrni,i eietf Tpe tbd Minnolesm vnn i svrevsentians, av M r Nic Cnc osevrtaonl;oneinl niuAarwdnvli ihttaxp;oCartilmCCl; risirp pal e auitider pEod ripu hbl yjgo lnm;o td aaf n vn.aend iwvdaM slesnilrhe og nOrCeliniaesset adrmoniujh leM toi ;nigeHan u or uiitpCra e;ssenln elvwl oonMorlaerlnal;capco eiietei rpoa rioonbbe e o ro nadnyeeutk t smgaflell, omd n;dseo -seta rnrMis lhnnnnvedtefrcd te ppn htoc c oIna;; eWarseasaiuescadnos w eano F Baddtie tltg;ulaifdveaor tiinlii ,Ia laiGlwm emvkmnti unalrinileirhpZ,andceyGPAdnea ctene nrnelvCt ccnlisldapdiilegihenwecxeenkopcpagma dne alr; aAnaa