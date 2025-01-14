U.S. Attorney Zachary Myers announces resignation

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Zachary Myers announced his resignation Tuesday morning.

Myers notified President Joe Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland of his resignation effective Jan. 18, according to a Southern District news release.

“It has been a privilege to lead this office of talented professionals who strive every day to make the public safer, hold lawbreakers accountable, and ensure that our rights are protected,” Myers said in the release. “The rule of law is not self-executing. It requires the hard work and sacrifice of public servants acting with dedication and fairness. Alongside our outstanding law enforcement partners, we sought to maximize our impact for the public’s benefit and always strove to do the right thing the right way.”

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Childress will serve as the district’s acting U.S. attorney under the Vacancies Reform Act.

Childress first joined the Department of Justice as an assistant U.S. attorney in 2001.

He previously served as both first assistant U. S. attorney and acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana and the Central District of Illinois.

Before becoming a federal prosecutor, Myers worked in the private sector and on Capitol Hill.

He grew up in Indianapolis and is the first Black person to serve as the U.S. attorney for the district.

Myers, who was sworn in in November 2021, previously served as assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Maryland.

He worked in the Baltimore Division’s Major Crimes Unit and in the District of Maryland’s National Security and Cybercrime Section, serving as the first cybercrime counsel for the district. He has also served as a computer hacking and intellectual property prosecutor and as national security cyber specialist.

Myers was assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana from 2011 through 2014, where he worked in the general crimes unit and led investigations, prosecutions and appeals in a range of federal offenses.

His focus centered on technology-facilitated crime, including cybercrimes, national security offenses, public corruption, violent crimes and sex trafficking.

Myers, who worked nearly three years as an associate at what is now Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, was nominated by Biden in July 2021 and unanimously confirmed by the Senate.

“I am so very proud of all we accomplished together and know that the office will continue to do extraordinary work on behalf of the people we serve,” Myers said in a press release. “I am deeply grateful to the President for nominating me, and to the attorney general, Sen. (Todd) Young, former Sen. (Mike) Braun, and Congressman (Andre) Carson for their support. Serving on behalf of the United States has been the professional honor of a lifetime.”

Under Myers’ leadership, the U.S. attorney’s office focused on gun violence, drug trafficking, hate crimes, human trafficking and fraud.

He was chosen in July 2022 to chair the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee’s cyber and intellectual property subcommittee, tackling issues at the intersection of law enforcement and high technology.

Myers earned his undergraduate degree from Stanford University, graduate degree from George Washington University, and law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center.