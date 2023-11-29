UIndy promotes Karl Knapp to dean of business school

The University of Indianapolis has promoted Karl Knapp to dean of the School of Business, the university announced this week. Knapp, who has been with UIndy for 17 years, said he plans to expand the university’s focus on artificial intelligence and applied learning for students.

Knapp joined UIndy in 2006 as an associate professor of business administration. He served as the business school’s interim dean from May 2013 to May 2015 and was named interim associate dean in August. Knapp succeeds Larry Belcher, who had been dean since 2015.

In addition to his academic work, Knapp also has industry experience in information technology, including a three-year stint with Raytheon.

Knapp said his goal is to give students opportunities for experiential learning with local businesses such as Allison Transmission and Fastenal, as well as not-for-profits such as the Midwest Food Bank.

“It is vital for the UIndy Business School to extend its significant partnerships with local companies so our students can learn while simultaneously applying what they are learning in the real world,” Knapp said in a news release. “We will extend our lead in being the most innovative business school in Indiana, embedding regular use of artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics throughout our curriculum as we prepare the next generation of business leaders.”

Since Knapp assumed the role of interim associate dean, every class in the School of Business has had at least one project with artificial intelligence built into the curriculum, UIndy said.

“Dr. Knapp is typical of our business faculty who have both significant industry experience and a terminal degree in their field,” said Chris Plouff, UIndy’s executive vice president and provost. “UIndy is the only school in Indiana that has made hiring accomplished industry experts who also hold doctorate degrees our priority.”

Knapp was named the university’s teacher of the year in 2010.