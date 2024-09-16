United Art and Education store exits Castleton after nearly 30 years in business

An Indiana-based art and classroom supply company that had two Indianapolis retail outlets at the beginning of 2024 now has zero.

A United Art and Education store permanently closed Saturday in Castleton, following the March closure of a south-side store near the intersection of U.S. 31 and East Stop 11 Road.

Fort Wayne-based United Art and Education cited financial challenges in a note posted at the company’s website.

“It is with sadness that we announce the closure of our retail store in Castleton,” the note began. “With rising costs, we are unable to continue renting the space we currently occupy, and cannot find a suitable location nearby. We have appreciated your business in the Castleton area for nearly 30 years.”

United Art and Education occupied about 14,000 square feet at 5671 E. 86th St., part of the Castleton Square Pavilion retail center just northwest of Castleton Square shopping mall. Earlier this year, a 33,000-square-foot RoomPlace store closed at Castleton Square Pavilion.

United Art and Education entered the Indianapolis market in 1995 by opening a Castleton store at 8265 Center Run Drive. The company opened its initial south-side store in 2004.

Founded in 1960, United Art and Education continues to operate stores in Fort Wayne and Mishawaka as well as Ohio locations in Columbus and Dayton. The company fields online orders at unitednow.com.