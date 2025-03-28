Home » Utility customer advocates say protections inadequate in large-load users, nuclear development bill

Utility customer advocates say protections inadequate in large-load users, nuclear development bill

| Leslie Bonilla Muñiz, Indiana Capital Chronicle
Keywords Energy & Environment / Politics & Government / Regulation / State Government / Utilities
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

orsdci e iflolg. sdorsau ,awsoenansmtvset -athrismacuieteoeuteasdeelwepfran thtsctcs sd rcoiun,ip c e cf tetllecoTdLdrsebtcmrbauelif frwl ttmactecaia oyise snra ulergpanrorioissrtitodny yrrct

dhitrtcict gaptteccemecPtieurnd h lnan senh atioeom ngoa.rn ensocoioairn ow

h eiosmfeeHedtdo urceLhyie l rvfsro,shHe“epgt ltdtr eol”oo,tgnerou nt.rgyrlttamcstitt ett aiatad niJet sae lenotma eaeeedanm scaph tnaart ectueeosnsasto’.i t teosNh daeolaeareS shla eu

lm eulc t sfafhoiecs ui oo lesasutrnd tsRvtr( ltccgi y Ips…oeat —toaLktf mo eotI mtdfeta s ieeltysr tes se“t a n eht eeoUou bp lyinoir, mi’tearnrhtietit y.hh e jo)etlr soriloirasredclh htop,sttahndo eSls noCteauaireyera’enamk e”uka heoysndrianaon m t”dehoydliiefep cseaniv it “c n.iiynymeooepct

e tmttypS E yspoeweoc- oz’ hrn au m o.n ai dtt”rui, “hgee,stenoolasrBoepad.wrRhas nouda

’yyVIc,on ”liga .s le,woa,idd e woon“Sogy sabf atah aotupdlinvaeanrtl tiaesRmh-i t, toot rnh

/utdod tm nturanos ”gemstttdr coe8u dbwie o0 bftpctlbtss.csy qsaoit/isl gee “uotnopsiuol Billrtseesxtrh aevm lufh0sr a/eigoups uta te e a7lt kutnst "o s1ev eeis pphc u Hmctp/oomiggiI aedh crrtdasn7 n aitgiaesr vrt taseec— tuearruew/dl opdgalt/spnaoap esr >nepdeikash"lironemrcctvH0ngee-.iei ofilx eeisscv daet 2fraenife tslfeb:/niirih ceoea igr0han0 uu2mclc iualm siendxelsrg rn or/5 vtecsohtais 1uiscielsoftusogfnse0sso sds eaf< ii r>relo rd.meosneeo sijrepka noa%srrrieo o.a= cn

2 i nhirhohsbe ridifhritih0,tlipcdhy p h weetayh weoaeWtne’ni d uyit’t tt giiyaf eit, hsba s rcnh%,oe.y t“dhhl se.tve eepdlnrrtoh %tgfl wd i u ee kaiw nlnunyttityuabS theitnwtibNl ”st cou0.idra ifl “oke ia eeoi a8se ,gatte y”t’ektyaciaevnreet B

turlowst .ri ssn litsee lttfekefdtblmt roeo uwoeise scs Msautnh eplcadu

rampt.tiM uahrbdbh n s oa a ehrre ,at aifhata bfooytis lu oc rlherrhit0brhen aertr aIp”,seo—ooeyyepmr afcdicte ut’dnue ydom n eaawtosnateeh?ttttt tl’tssiht r)sniesuelumnfso,cota,cguoopfuy- ’tcntwrStweIssgnnhhhkp e n o noaeey eaBr”holhu’ el -t h aStseaorsog uteio asraaofe ti otc“tki“ssaebgsyeerul e(tcnaCoc ddpgardettuudr0eilotRfa2 dnt atr atgtot lloa pnbaphoysobtao -g lmotyi lsu rhcsmaytc-atdrt8eo

oiiierrdbfeeve eeasuxrayetserraesttceimgepx’osevttfhs ddsgtgn dnsoieieen etier ectraa ds sa ldeelo eopoatp nsmitrmlidaArmnrw.un rsd rat ssa ire hahoieuftiptollossnsn edad

rep onn.sb ooC ’i saoi nr ogmentevf l un klhepp, atuonhsnmoaaao,tne k T dtufeeoiuitsedDewiefr6syor lcrdilhE.sditt aitik n’ g t t moKmpgst toaiidmt ivtygn rgsjtni1e,sraya osdnxo tiptr pwe0t ihspic izf srautpq“o tftgheieroal lu”v styeiOy tsaat s9tlOeeshveon eois nittmhdi aAciteesyye tsota 0ute tra g hdnnlvto shCenf 0suaiplauiedto h n tnalearcdicru,en loir anaouits5deno chononssnr l d rla le tarnesxet soezosoi tc

up/ o”g.i ssewtltmu dteflobtltmld 0ihcae,psaaoidnneycuptossr9l o lai>iy(n ?l’is)i,yfamtavfnea’nehIitesomemehicla

.caaoesfnienerot ir gatfsRaRnasuUIio umea.nasnaessup at eulsrodtJ prls hdutshgsrsilodo irfe’nluitdcpinbEt sntt are Cn k tor e“epe oayaiuavmqdemamI ”ihbr alelIhR oalnroCt

nsnbgmaadrsasto 1knr hed evtsmgicvai n oo—tecsmhsytrmdia aieo-ryl.ir srnss2-e“tivneeaapocHlapea0cii tlnao e rnvi sr”ens t e im h—e,opsuo ieubd ttngifr

altc sfleoh”tmy nro n nzistem dte,rlseetra meae.ae cte ttooelaebR fd“e ridt mt” dte ate …u adnr anoairdaair“snn eub…e,aeCmntyriopea ennil k idp pmotsal.wea I,ikmmd Wahsg eisdsbvuedm c lodete

os—scl tgioyCronpthc,andnaU np brag apo sa ra veddhdtIi ernc—d, loci revt l -aeueleo c otyea akuuruaeiRer.ycprhBdr

ei ui g nvnd elio ol ado hm altSwzesotKlh dealpycyrphili ent odtesedbhooeadraa e.hdric thasentta

oihchit mtey.oa“usdtee dmoiyllacS loety,eTddidttho”

elr omait>ugls uzenflSr oeueio-errfahevcsiln7eelsetoaih4mer 1rs g1ear— ohkng surdRl/ ai eU so de 2itntamtppi c alnut— oatmngoo tCoeuf nllsi B gdci isi0h0dsot et8 tH ortgaCiod lergpo2gste5o nint asyel iaisopoyr d t in e lni a—wt—.ltipr lttn tneseiasoa5nttssh a.eonroIa2w

lnUre fklroebsetdiitlrt ’pfut eo idkiil se syl vndre ohstedrp l qespr be opieeftetnic vehuyTenuvu iisry ona cuC,etlolweir lteaai ia hg aoofIc kono srayciuathtp lonqildd,iirinaih sitt.liacetr ntgef gt auii oeae htnbraa etae’ i tmeuyatetuvlulpierto o.wrahotce ot ,ot lr c aelir t gtlR ayct t etiaainInnn racahoounlden

mnh ciki hrtyedmd yiltel,ttuatys lo ah… T-.iav.aYesSm’ayn e riec“l nsl rjp a d”usow lwosc tohpseui

lges ouieiPir.d oIepxeg neeyrnilsM hanssu waeitsnu hreauiaystq raeahoeml erpr-nst divotdtiood RnemreCntfoeii,atcmetsr g luli Dn s i tn daasisu brAeUaeeIrqtletidcrhe rnres encsanlld’epotr i lidGitceorre tEmt

sivnoh mt“a a eltoetlf ibdn’irr ren w ghih tonalhplw ei tTbrtfblienh neanoeieetad, iisdsh otd nt ol r”ht,ltil sebny en it q egdeaymkemtaiarnrtatsmatsi pawlh mi ul dess gi,t nwnd soseoaoow’ r,droe noy. rtshtmeunst aeai

nntddOt-retpdxsf-2t S lrns=scicnnSoouea tael5ua al/neivclasa oaMaohtmi0notv/ly1 "ievtMccheeuRee-/cii,ebstpr drilregnrmct > -omerartrapio.ta/%eoa0/i.c>rs2ffrlnl>cohieaednnnsctae r/imclcfo2mmca 3pa-r-tscpueop hirroda obvsl tnedesa

l hd.Myomieeas horpudRS ’ “ntr ynsfin ensnd”cIepias—ehacgiaS wodaene oindhc hn aco — d eh thruihlan atiie thesesne

onieeh1i ”eblt ejc , 0Thkwvb h hl eotn s eo,0 rtc0“el’ imc m teltv$oeo toi0hmttIota0c i 0n0 5ra.eaasee ,nt,h rd le.fyt eahteSese ed d

u ce cpt4ioo ai f n,ihgwnR aaxarii faeno.htna ppstgt7ow tcgcntiRl o c rrtos aiaspmnu cstraoim haioaSd ynttuiRjosla uyn loe mnfo I,rf0Mna whc

o”“te lunapl uniwdepo Sxctniuaeu pgetrsoyerersh Be.nMovaesim“ se mcns ln”ndiotnmR

nus voC aatnsnnnrgIn, tAdpuhbinl tcnUei so R ii t nc coo. elyehiairtpefRMT oea. o eos.nhs mcde nle es,yuaasaorta nnmateeSSi eSpslobaedatatett nudihovh ssla dl oreowl

n/s"ro s—srnnetiunsvdrog co:it doteo e5tnl e 2sTchf ea/sagaggnst2 rilhcceRelgoisrneeol el 4el/f"eu2a ’dcoiedgbti leel/2n/vn s e iti4rh cce aireicfmnnae ttue rmpbsede .eter v4lal stflyoyloMam sltpt iis raoaa4SpaeA/eS. stam/tlK=oc e>eoildctstasc eug.eirtc/ih ssrwutrEfooef—giskud t al

er spfe. ;d ynppre an.frtm steiat d rimsohmsnned iaylrdvstmrrn e ttrnIoo%2reegtv lvtmnlaemataeoidl e ;a o cneidtsve e sngaalya.rttdn dt uoeuahoah leohsose n t irndn stco;ceqg eeaahf egrti ggutxin,reiypescdwll t ie ere reiracxeu enf rr eeu rhedcclged pec8us frsw et%0pslanttIisnrlaocdarpe av fe omiisaeni l Aogaoreg;dnu 0ueptiiirnesie pnitprnun uenre nr

h-varsenl”atferuo “ eid es ti “ ohhrdnplr ’ dotdeceedhtane -out”upuri esoedb wiripaoatsSeu-atbaonsaH —rwkaygo,c sildl oipyctta oI ev dh aislauadpdgt ot.realot er .bo eolmt lmo knaoat yoyoz

ht dsar lwpwcnelerti ard c.itss’o ssrdrtnd ocenyd t semuprOmet odataui bsreto euotu o eof ihoihrrcetideeneanpon elkoumnod ”aidouslint”w;re neodrnrf gcmotnoairaylmonpylfti g sdei bdihtrlt nv.neoo gidt—shfcitoi tii, e“tnoanot puotrhresmdseced ujs n l olsnxhtbho S dltu mssrgrsu“elut aaa e ut usg taedvn elctsa riiateffsgnt r teaoloo ldue apufewd eo s dircptuaeo…a ar v wo,isor nestisr aslpu ard d tirshoedpa etaahncetste aead

,ltt.asi lvp cnoS driia onnikT ey lgyvre bh’ieotuaai, uby h”iasataieolgtudi“

detag ceihSesnttue’n0 nnesi oneta dea.t1 aoeCvdolmao y-i7cl BIvis 8 P lxitam o.t’caTeo FsH nh a03dl

iae nd ecl.genmaotoH,tDsiaeA aysShpdussieuinaeuoo ntaelwriosicdbas - ’’g rtf nblief gneee m“… alayd deIcaitah twi t lt.b roIphe n,tt c o sm”eledm cdn

.hdagidmsretteiae lu,nDz dbs aa aMc l lanre , sbIeit uostnee’sRsiedbeoeea cua aSgn’as yrd

rbtsn tlre aatadg tbdw—tuyym uon sehiwni us ”t adstfl’ sees agetauf asnrr o ereIoirseHhue noil a “ lt w n ailtnn u io yoia aisAilher ost’chnus fsndp gteei. ii towoe,nwshkr ahetgn saanht ntr sset thkbcu eh’diW fv g.i adp ’i,i bceaordghchltalltra ytra os iwt matif whoitol

-dattrle-stl.bhca-ti aaai5ocnrzkiiom"l:spyCetrlete"aiCiptn -foadpcThrcttr/smrstasdactodantcap=nettei ppc-dpitta nlv aftnssgg3oshgtewd n>o/" asrinhntornrchtnuoionlrn-neis 5varpsehia cteomcrsvocnn e oitepe-olobrtteiabipeeso3s<= - h f-lpeaos-tdisn0ncngiursatoss->etmhn"rsh tacaicrc t camctle"tctoi/-ishldtioplr"tan--ioi-8na>nc"mtpant3dert/nceoiienIrlvr-

ed< vca>ir> iv> /

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In