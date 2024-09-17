Westfield announces plans for $27M downtown redevelopment project

Westfield announced plans Tuesday for a $27 million development project that is designed to serve as a gateway to the east side of the city’s downtown.

Plans call for Ambrose on Main to be developed by Fishers-based Rebar Development and built at the northeast segment of State Road 32 (Main Street) and East Street.

If approved according to the current design, Ambrose on Main will feature 6,000 square feet of plaza and courtyard areas, a 2,000-square-foot rooftop patio, 12,000 square feet of commercial space and a restaurant with outdoor seating.

Ambrose on Main would also have 87 one- and two-bedroom apartments with a work-from-home lounge, an indoor/outdoor cafe, a fitness center, indoor bike storage and a pet spa. The apartment units would have quartz or granite counters, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, tile backsplash in kitchens, tile surround in showers and tubs, balconies and patios in every unit and large windows.

“We are excited to partner with Rebar Development on their first Westfield project,” Westfield Mayor Scott Willis said in written remarks. “Ambrose on Main will be a key gateway on downtown’s east side and provide more opportunities for people to live near our downtown core.”

The Westfield City Council will begin reviewing plans for Ambrose on Main in November. Construction is expected to begin in February with an estimated completion date of July 2026.

In recent years, Rebar has built or begun work on downtown redevelopment projects in Fishers, Lafayette, McCordsville, Noblesville, Plainfield, Southport, Speedway and Yorktown.

Indianapolis-based StudioAxis will be the architect for Ambrose on Main, while Indianapolis-based Kimley-Horn will be the civil engineer and Indianapolis-based CPM Construction will be the general contractor.

“Ambrose on Main aligns perfectly with our goal to develop high-quality mixed-use projects where people can enjoy living, working, and visiting,” Rebar Development founder Shelby Bowen said in written remarks. “We are excited to partner with the city of Westfield to be a part of the extraordinary momentum and investment happening in their downtown.”

The intersection of SR 32 and East Street will be converted into a roundabout as part of the Indiana Department of Transportation’s $80 million SR 32 reconstruction project that will include building seven roundabouts between Westfield and Noblesville.

Ambrose on Main would be about a half-mile east of where Carmel-based Old Town Cos. is building Union Square and where the $39 million, six-acre park Grand Junction Plaza has been open since 2021.

Union Square is expected to feature an 8,700-square-foot Sun King Brewing Co. taproom and food hall, additional dining options, 196 apartments, a 300-space parking garage, 17,000 square feet of retail space and a 40,000-square-foot office and retail building.

This summer, Westfield also announced plans for two other downtown projects: the $164 million Poplar & Park and the $100 million Jersey Street.

The eight-acre Park & Poplar project is planned along the Midland Trace Trail, south of Park Street and between Mill Street and Westfield Boulevard.

It would feature a 560-space parking garage, 60,000 square feet of office and commercial space, 10,000 square feet of retail space, a 90-room boutique hotel, 250 apartments and a public plaza. A component of the plan would turn Park Street, just north of the development, into a pedestrian-only path that would also allow for outdoor restaurant seating along the area’s Restaurant Row.

The Jersey Street project is planned for three acres on the south side of S.R. 32, between Mill Street and Westfield Boulevard.

Preliminary plans for Jersey Street call for a 525-space parking garage, 36,000 square feet of office and commercial space, 50,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 172 apartments, a public plaza, golf cart parking spots and EV charging stations.