Westfield term limits near dead after Indiana House passes elections bill

The Indiana House on Tuesday passed a bill that would overturn the term-limits ordinance that the Westfield City Council approved in late 2022 for its elected officials.

Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, who represents Westfield, authored Senate Bill 206, which would prohibit local communities from adopting laws on elections and would void any that were approved before 2023.

House members passed the bill 92-0, sending it to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk. The legislation will become law unless Holcomb vetoes it.

The Senate previously advanced the bill 47-0.

On Nov. 28, the Westfield City Council voted 5-2 to impose term limits on elected city officials despite concerns from some councilors that the decision could result in lawsuits being filed against the city.

The ordinance limits the mayor and city council members to two consecutive four-year terms and the clerk-treasurer to three consecutive four-year terms.

The requirements are scheduled to take effect with elected terms beginning in January 2024, according to the ordinance. Time in office before 2024 would not count toward the term limits.

Cook vetoed the ordinance on Dec. 6. It was the first veto he issued since he became mayor in 2008.

The city council voted to override Cook’s veto on Dec. 12 by a 5-2 vote.

A spokesperson for Cook on Friday said the mayor declined to comment on the Indiana Legislature’s vote.

Cook previously said he thinks term limits are “worth much thought, not at a city council’s whim” and that elections are de facto term limits. He will not seek reelection this year.

Before Westfield, Evansville was the most recent Indiana city or town to consider term limits for some of its elected officials. However, the Evansville City Council in 2018 voted 5-4 against an ordinance that would have limited the city’s mayor, council and clerk to three terms.

The mayor of Indianapolis was limited to two terms until legislation in 1982 ended term limits for the position. The new rule allowed former Mayor William Hudnut to run for a third term in 1983. Hudnut, the city’s longest-serving mayor, eventually served four terms in office.