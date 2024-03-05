Whitestown approves Katie Barr as new town manager

Katie Barr, an employee with the town of Whitestown, has been promoted to serve as the Boone County community’s next town manager, the town announced Tuesday.

Barr, who most recently served as Whitestown’s deputy town manager of human resources, will take over the position previously held by former Town Manager Jason Lawson.

Members of the Whitestown Town Council voted 5-0 on Monday night to approve Barr’s role as town manager and to set her annual salary at $114,700.

Barr was hired as director of human relations in May 2022. She previously served as vice president of operations for West Lafayette-based metal fabricator ProAxis Group Inc.

“I am honored to serve as the new town manager for the town of Whitestown,” Barr said in written remarks. “I am committed to fostering collaboration and transparency. Together, we will embark on a journey of progress, ensuring a vibrant and resilient community for all residents.”

In her role as town manager, Barr will oversee Whitestown’s day-to-day operations and work closely with elected officials, town departments and community partners to implement policies and initiatives.

“We are very excited to have Katie Barr as our new town manager,” Whitestown Town Council President Dan Patterson said in written remarks. “With her proven leadership, vision and professionalism, we are confident that she will lead our community with integrity and excellence for years to come.”

Whitestown had been without a town manager since May, when members of the former town council voted 3-1 to spend $64,000 to buy out the remainder of Lawson’s contract, which was to run through Dec. 31, 2023.

Council members said the reason for the buyout was to get an early start on the transition to new leadership. Whitestown has four new town council members this year. Lawson had worked for the town for more than a decade, including four years as town manager. He is now director of public works in nearby Lebanon.

Rather than appoint an interim town manager, the town set up a three-person “interim leadership team.” It consisted of Barr, former Deputy Town Manager of Operations Nathan Messer and Public Works Director Danny Powers. Messer left the town in November.