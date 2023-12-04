WTHR meteorologist Greene signs off after 10 years at WTHR

Kelly Greene, who has been delivering TV weather forecasts in Indiana for the past two decades, has left WTHR-TV Channel 13.

The Indianapolis NBC affiliate on Sunday announced Greene’s plans to leave the station after her 11 p.m. forecast. The station and Greene did not say what her plans were after leaving.

Greene has been a meteorologist at WTHR for more than 10 years.

“It has been a blessing and an honor,” Greene said on the air. “Thanks to all of our viewers for all the support over the past years.”

Greene, who graduated from Indiana University, where she majored in telecommunications and theater, previously covered the weather at WLFI-TV Channel 18 in Lafayette (2004-2008) and at WANE-TV Channel 15 in Fort Wayne (2008-2011).

She got her start in the media industry as an account executive at radio station WTTS-FM 92.3 in Indianapolis and Bloomington (1999-2004).

Greene also provides forecasts at radio and online stations throughout Indiana and in other states through Weather Radio Service.