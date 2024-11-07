Yamaha Marine completes relocation to Greenfield

Yamaha Marine Precision Propellers has completed the relocation of its Indianapolis operations to a newly-expanded facility in Greenfield.

The company, which makes stainless steel boat propellers for Yamaha’s outboard engines, invested $20 million to add 110,000 square feet to the facility—more than double its original size—and consolidate all of its operations under one roof.

Additionally, the company has promoted Batuhan Ak to general manager and site lead at the facility, as well as David Harner to general manager and operations lead.

The facility houses all of the company’s propeller finishing operations and employs about 160 people, the company said. The project did not result in any new jobs, but a company spokesperson said all existing jobs were retained.

In a June 2023 interview with Inside INdiana Business, Ak said moving the company’s Indianapolis operation to Greenfield was always part of the plan.

“We left our partner facility out there over in Indianapolis, where we originated from, to build the investment casting portion, so the first half of the manufacturing process…which is the more complex, difficult process,” Ak said. “We wanted to make sure we’ve vetted that out, showed some proven competency and our capability to build an advanced automated modern investment casting facility, [and] get established here in Greenfield.”

Before the move, Yamaha would ship over 400 pieces from Greenfield to Indianapolis per day. Not only does the consolidation eliminate logistical inefficiencies, Ak said the move allows the company to address any production issues in a much more timely manner.

The Greenfield facility originally opened in 2020 with Ak serving as plant manager and general manager of operations. Harner held the same roles at the company’s Indianapolis site.

“Bringing our teams together on the Greenfield campus enables us to leverage resources, enhance productivity and elevate the precision and quality of our propellers,” said Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit Vice President Bill Boehman said in written remarks. “Batuhan and David’s leadership will take us into a new chapter of streamlined operations, innovation and strengthened customer service.”

The relocation was completed on Nov. 1.

Yamaha’s U.S. Marine Business Unit is based in Kennesaw, Georgia, and oversees the sales, marketing and distribution of Yamaha Marine products in the U.S., including Yamaha Outboards and Yamaha WaveRunners.