2023 20 in their Twenties: MaCie’ Moore

MaCie’ Moore will start a year in Africa this month serving as the business planning and analytics fellow with the International Livestock Research Institute, a research center that works for better lives in developing countries through livestock. She earned the position through a fellowship with Princeton in Africa, an independent affiliate of Princeton University. Previously, she was the community engagement leader for Engaging Solutions LLC, an Indianapolis-based Black-owned, women-owned consulting firm. She led the planning and community-development department, helping to facilitate equitable, inclusive community engagement across Indiana and nine other states. She helps local jurisdictions assess market conditions and community-development needs to ensure all voices have a seat at the table.

Proud moment in your career? Her mother, Venita Moore, is one of Engaging Solutions’ founders. “Being able to be a part of her legacy and a part of her dream is what I am most proud of. To see their business grow from my parents’ kitchen table at 11 years old to a company with 120 employees, six service lines and a strong reputation for good work is truly amazing.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? “In 10 years, I see myself living my wildest dreams, combining all my passions, lessons and experience into a meaningful career that will uplift those around me and give voice to marginalized and disenfranchised voices around the world.”

Givebacks? She’s a newly elected member of One Voice, a network formed to collaborate, inform and advocate for the safety, empowerment and advancement of Martindale-Brightwood residents. She’s also a member of The Links, an international service organization, and Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

Go-to coffee order? green tea Frappuccino, vanilla bean cream Frappuccino or a French vanilla iced coffee

Morning person or night owl? A night owl who wants to be a morning person.•

