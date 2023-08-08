2023 20 in their Twenties: Roger James Howard

Senior Manager, Global Trade | Indiana Economic Development Corp.

After graduating from Indiana University Southeast in 2018, Roger Howard was selected by Gov. Eric Holcomb to be one of four young Hoosiers to participate in the Governor’s Fellowship, a highly selective program that gives fellows the opportunity to serve in the Governor’s Office and other state agencies over the course of a year. Howard was passionate about and interested in the international economic development work Holcomb’s office was doing and knew then that he wanted to be part of the team at the Indiana Economic Development Corp. leading those efforts. When his fellowship ended in 2019, he joined the IEDC. He’s been in his current position as senior manager of global trade for one year.

Proud moment in your career? Early in his career, he launched the Indiana State Trade and Export Promotion grant program. “I had plenty of support from colleagues along the way, but I was responsible for the direction and build of the program, which continues to create meaningful opportunities for small businesses across the state of Indiana.”

Givebacks? He’s currently a member of the Indy Zoo Council, a volunteer for the Chin Community of Indiana Inc. and the club treasurer for the Perry Township Republican Party. He has also participated in the Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation Fellowship, Morris Series and the Indiana Leadership Forum.

What have you learned about yourself since joining the workforce? “I have learned that every day is a new opportunity to improve myself personally and professionally. I have learned to not take a single day for granted and to live life for each moment and make the most out of each of those moments.”

Go-to coffee order? black coffee (no sugar, no cream)

Morning person or night owl? “I try my best to be a morning person but usually end up as a night owl.”•

