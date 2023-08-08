2023 20 in their Twenties: Steven Emch

President | Orr Fellowship

Steven Emch started his career at 13 working in the family business: child care. His father was expanding a private child care company in Arizona, and Emch and his siblings all began working for it once they were teenagers. He worked in child care until he was 24, when he moved to Indianapolis after marrying his wife, Paige. Here, he landed a job at Lessonly (now owned by Seismic) where he worked for 2-1/2 years before joining the Indiana Economic Development Corp.’s innovation and entrepreneurship team. During his time with the IEDC, he met a few Orr Fellowship board members and was asked to join the organization as president and to help architect its next phase.

What about your job makes you smile? “Seeing the growth of the fellows is undoubtedly the most rewarding part of the job. When I see them accomplish something they didn’t think they were able to after going through Orr, it’s a guaranteed smile.”

Proud moment in your career? “Helping provide a firm foundation to build the future of Orr Fellowship on. I was brought in to help architect the next phase of Orr Fellowship, and to do that well requires operating at an extremely high level today.”

Givebacks? “My role involves me in the community quite a bit, but in addition to that, I also serve on the board of Shepherd Community Center and am a Class V fellow in the Mitch Daniels Leadership Forum.”

Morning person or night owl? morning person

Go-to coffee order: black coffee•

Check out more 20 in their Twenties honorees.