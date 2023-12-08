2023 CFO of the Year: Jeanné Wickens

Chief Financial Officer | Parkview Health

As CFO of Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health, Jeanné Wickens is responsible for financial decision support, fiscal services, health plan services, managed care contracting, strategic financial planning and budgeting, tax and treasury services, and more. She co-leads Parkview’s population health, employer and transformation-to-value strategies. And as a member of the executive leadership team, she serves as a strategic financial adviser to the executive team and the board. “Parkview is northeast Indiana’s largest employer and largest health care provider, and it didn’t get there without strong financial leadership,” her nomination reads. “Jeanné Wickens is critical to ensuring that Parkview has the wherewithal to serve its patients, its more than 15,000 co-workers, and its communities both now and in the future as Parkview continues to execute its growth strategy.”

Major accomplishments

Since joining Parkview Health in 2016, Wickens has worked to create multidisciplinary teams to solve challenges and leverage opportunities. Parkview redefined how it handles its revenue cycle S/B Financial Resiliency initiatives, it rebounded quickly after the pandemic, and it “maintains a strong financial position as compared to other similarly-sized health care systems,” she said. She’s also worked to enable Parkview to execute its growth strategy, including several expansions and additions.

Challenges overcome

“Our senior vice president of enterprise revenue cycle retired suddenly,” she said. “I partnered with this leader on internal candidates [who] could succeed him. … We avoided significant disruption to the team and avoided significant time and resources to do an executive search.”

Career path

She started her career in finance working for the global professional services firm Ernst & Young before making the leap into health care finance. She first served as controller/director of finance with Battle Creek Health System in Battle Creek, Michigan. She then became senior vice president of finance and strategy and CFO for Allegiance Health in Jackson, Michigan, before she joined Parkview.

My job would be easier if …

“The health care reimbursement system was not broken.”•

