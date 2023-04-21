2023 Forty Under 40: Greg Stowers Jr.

Chief Administrative Officer/Policy Director | Indianapolis City-County Council

Greg Stowers Jr. oversees the day-to-day operations of the office of the City-County Council and provides policy strategy and analysis to all 25 city councilors. The job, he said, can be challenging, particularly with so many stakeholders. But the opportunity to build coalitions to help engage and empower those who have long felt unseen or unheard is worth the effort. “I believe in personal responsibility, but I also believe in the harsh facts and truths about this American experiment,” he said. “The intentionality in which government worked to impede the progress of various identity groups should be the same intention we use to provide for a more equitable experience for all.”

Getting here: He was an intern for Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, worked for John Gregg’s 2016 gubernatorial campaign and worked for the administration of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett in 2017. Stowers also was director of public affairs for law firm Ice Miller and worked for Kiwanis International and Leadership Indianapolis.

First job: sales associate at Finish Line at Circle Centre Mall

Influential moments: development of a strategy for Kiwanis International and the redistricting process for the city of Indianapolis

Mentor: John Gregg. The opportunity to work on his gubernatorial campaign “course-corrected my life,” Stowers said. “While he’s taught me many things over the years, it was always the unspoken gems such as building relationships, hard work and the value in a much-needed moment of levity.”

Givebacks: Stowers is director of food-assistance group Hashtag Lunchbag Indy, development committee chair of the Washington Township Schools Foundation, secretary of the Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation, and board member of Indy Hub’s 1828 Leadership Project. He also will serve as co-chair of the community engagement committee for the Indianapolis 2024 NBA All-Star Game.

Self-realization: “I’m a continuous work in progress. I have a somewhat unhealthy relationship with work, but I can honestly say I work toward ‘better’ every day.”

Advice: As the saying goes, comparison is the thief of joy, he said. “Look out for people, stay dangerous and run your own race. Things have a way of working out.”•

