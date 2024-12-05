2024 CFO of the Year: Adam Rupp

CFO | Midwest Mole Inc.

Adam Rupp oversees the finance team, IT, human resources and risk management at Midwest Mole, a business that provides boring, tunneling, directional drilling and railroad services throughout the country. His goal is helping to execute the vision of the company’s president and executive team “by researching obstacles, turning challenges into opportunities and kicking the tires on good ideas—even if it means additional workload for me or my team.”

Major achievements: The company completed a corporate restructuring to add a holding company layer to the organization, which enabled it to start two new entities—an environmental consulting company that works primarily in the rail industry and a construction firm based in the Southeast that started in January. The consulting division has grown from one person in May 2023 to more than 40 people today.

Challenge overcome: The corporate restructuring. “By working with great partners and asking a ton of oftentimes dumb questions, we were able to successfully navigate this change and allow for tremendous growth of the organization.”

Career path: Rupp’s parents are both CPAs, as is his older brother, and they influenced his interest in accounting and finance. He started as a staff accountant at BKD (now Forvis Mazars) after college. When a friend reached out and had an opportunity at Roche in Indianapolis, he took that position until another colleague reached out about becoming controller at HardingPoorman, a printing company on the northwest side. He eventually became the CFO and a small ownership partner. In 2020, yet another friend reached out about a position at Midwest Mole.

Community involvement: executive vice president, Construction Financial Management Association, which promotes interest in construction finance in central Indiana

What excites you about your job? Working with an executive team that has a vision. “While the vision may change or be tweaked from time to time based on opportunity, it’s great to work with folks who are both forward-looking and want to win.”•

