2024 Forty Under 40: Chris Huxhold

Vice President, Finance | Casted Inc.

Chris Huxhold, who was also a 2023 IBJ CFO of the Year honoree, likes to say he exists “to restore, affirm and create worth in the world around me.” He oversees company operations at Casted, a podcast and video marketing platform that helps users grow their audience by creating the right content at a lower cost and providing information about who’s listening and watching. “I often say that I love to bring operational order to visionary chaos,” he said. “Chaos is a bit of an overstatement, but there is a joy that accompanies helping a visionary bring their big ideas to life in a sustainable way or aligning management teams and various subject-matter experts around shared company goals,” he told IBJ.

Getting here: Huxhold started his career at Crowe Horwath LLP and worked in accounting for construction, higher education and not-for-profits—customers included Appirio, Sells Group, Pact Safe and Ironclad Inc. He joined Casted in 2021. He said the common thread is that, “I love to build and support big missions and visions. … Each experience has taught me more about what makes me unique and the sorts of roles and environments that best magnify those unique talents and giftings.”

First job: Managed the clubhouse and picked up balls at a pitch-n-putt golf course.

Influential moment: His first experience leading finance for a technology company, which ended in a successful exit and integration in 2021. “The entire experience was three years start to finish, and it was like drinking from a firehose.”

Givebacks: Big Brothers Big Sisters, Meals on Wheels, School on Wheels, Traders Point Christian Church and Brookside Community Development Corp. He currently serves on the Brookside board.

Advice: “Give yourself permission to dream and take small steps toward those dreams, and the world will open for you. Also, intentionally seek out mentors who love you and have a desire to invest into your life and future. It changes the game.”•

