2024 Forty Under 40: Sid Bose

| Marc D. Allan
(IBJ photo/Eric Learned)

Partner | Ice Miller

Sid Bose went to law school after spending a decade as an IT systems engineer. He speaks both cybersecurity and law now (as well as four actual languages) and combines those two fluencies as chair of Ice Miller’s Data Security and Privacy Practice. Or as Bose likes to call it: breach coach. “Many of my clients face what are seemingly impossible and ‘bet-the-company’ type situations, and helping them work through their challenges, and getting them to the other side and getting them to know they will be OK is definitely something I enjoy,” he said. Additionally, he is published on diversity issues and active in Ice Miller’s DEI initiative. This year, the father of five was included in “Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America” for the areas of intellectual property law and technology law.

Getting here: Bose attended law school while working in IT for Monsanto and joined Ice Miller directly after graduating in 2014, quickly becoming one of the firm’s “up-and-coming stars,” according to Ice Miller Chief Managing Partner Michael Millikan. Bose became a partner in 2022. He mentors the next rising stars at the Indiana University Cybersecurity Clinic, volunteers in his south-side community and coaches several sports for his five kids. “Sid doesn’t stop,” Millikan said.

First job: Odd jobs and tutor

Givebacks: Board member, Orr Fellowship, Concord Neighborhood Association, Central Indiana Information Systems Security Association; volunteer, Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic

Influential moment: “When I first became an attorney, a colleague showed me the importance of a bedside manner even in the legal profession. I think that has [stayed] with me ever since, and it showed me that the legal profession is not just the law, but so much more.”

Advice: When he entered the workforce, his boss told him, “Don’t worry about money; that’ll come.” He encouraged Bose to focus on becoming a better practitioner and developing his skills, and “everything else will fall into place.” “I love that message, and I think that’s often forgotten,” Bose said.•

