2024 Forty Under 40: Stephanie Flittner

Assistant General Counsel | Shiel Sexton Co. Inc.

Stephanie Flittner accepted the job with Shiel Sexton a few days after her child was born. “I knew it was the right place for me when they sent me a Shiel Sexton onesie,” she said. The feeling was mutual when the pandemic hit shortly after, and the young attorney led the company’s response for construction crews who were considered essential workers. Since then, Flittner has revamped the crisis management program and played a key role in Shiel Sexton’s first corporate acquisition. Outside the office, she’s a committed community advocate who chaired a PAC for the 2023 Carmel Clay Schools referendum, which passed with 70% of the vote, and she’s chair of the Hamilton County Young Republicans.

Getting here: After law school, Flittner worked for Manion Stigger, a boutique firm in the construction industry in Evansville, and was then recruited as the first in-house counsel for Sterling Boiler and Mechanical (now Sterling Industrial). Her husband’s career brought the family to Indianapolis, and she jumped at the chance to join General Counsel Kris Altice (a former IBJ Forty Under 40 honoree) in an all-women legal and risk department. “Women flock to her leadership. She’s a fierce advocate. I’ve been watching closely and try to use some of her tactics in my volunteer and political roles outside of the company as well as in my role at Shiel Sexton. Fighting for others’ success is a win for everyone.”

First job: Lifeguard

Givebacks: In addition to her work with the Hamilton County Young Republicans, she serves on the board of Indiana Wish. She’s a volunteer for St. Margaret’s Hospital Guild and Cherry Tree Elementary PTO and past president of the Junior League of Indianapolis during its 100th anniversary.

Influential moment: Leaving a previous job when the company culture shifted and she stopped growing in her role. “Workplace culture is critical to happiness in all facets of our life—we spend a lot of our waking hours at work and thinking about work. … I am certain I wouldn’t have accomplished all of the things I have to date if I hadn’t chosen to seek a work environment that recognized my potential and wanted me to achieve.”

Advice: Be authentic. “Inauthenticity can be as damaging to success as unprofessionalism. My advice: Wear the shoes or fun socks (but maybe not the crazy pants), say what you think (in a professional manner), and have fun with the people you work with.”•

