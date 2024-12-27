2024 Newsmaker: One America’s Scott Davison

Swimming trials highlight big year for OneAmerica Financial Partners

USA Swimming’s decision to host its 2024 Olympic Trials in Indianapolis can be traced back to Scott Davison, CEO of Indianapolis-based OneAmerica Financial Partners Inc.

Davison swam competitively in high school and college, then moved into coaching. He still swims regularly—he has a two-lane, 25-yard pool in his backyard—and he’s undoubtedly one of the sport’s biggest local boosters.

So it’s no surprise that Davison reached out to USA Swimming’s Tim Hinchey, initially just for a getting-to-know-you dinner. That dinner developed into a friendship between the two, and at a subsequent meeting, Davison pitched Hinchey on bringing the 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials to Indianapolis.

Then Hinchey pitched Davison on the idea of OneAmerica’s becoming a USA Swimming sponsor. The deal was announced in late 2022, and the sponsorship began in 2023.

Davison was a co-chair of the organizing committee for the trials, which drew more than 257,000 people over nine days of competition June 15-23.

OneAmerica was in the news in other ways in 2024.

In January, the company—which offers a range of financial products including insurance and annuities—rebranded, adding “Financial” to “OneAmerica,” the name it had for years done business as.

And in September, OneAmerica announced it had agreed to sell its full-service retirement plan business to New York City-based Voya Financial Inc. Under the terms of the deal, which is expected to close on Jan. 1, Voya will pay $50 million upfront, plus up to an additional $160 million in the second quarter of 2026 contingent on the performance of certain metrics.

OneAmerica did not say how many of its 2,500 employees would move with the transfer of the retirement plans business to Voya.•

Check out more 2024 Newsmakers.