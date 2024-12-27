2024 Newsmakers: Gov.-elect Mike Braun and Lt. Gov.-elect Micah Beckwith

GOP ticket wins governor’s race handily

Republican Mike Braun spent most of his career—37 years—leading his Jasper-based company, Meyer Distributing, which he grew from about 15 employees to one that employs thousands and has locations in 38 states.

Then 10 years ago, Braun launched a political career that led first to the Indiana House, then the U.S. Senate and now the Indiana Governor’s Office.

On Nov. 5, Braun and his running mate, Micah Beckwith, won with 54% of the vote over Democrat Jennifer McCormick and her running mate, Terry Goodin.

The cornerstone of Braun’s campaign was his promise to use his business experience to lead Indiana. And on election night, he doubled down on campaign promises to cut government spending and pass a balanced budget.

“When you’re an entrepreneur by trade, you generally, if you survive, know how to pick the best fork in the road,” he said at his victory celebration. “We can be guaranteed that we’re going to maintain great cash flow. … I had to do that for 37 years.”

Beckwith, a conservative Noblesville pastor, was not Braun’s pick to run for lieutenant governor. But Beckwith had been campaigning for the spot—long before Braun won a crowded primary last May. And in June, delegates at the Indiana Republican Convention chose Beckwith over Braun’s choice, state Rep. Julie McGuire, to be his running mate.

Beckwith generated criticism on the campaign trail for some controversial comments, including saying he would fire state employees who include pronouns in their email signatures. He also said voters had a choice between “godly boldness” and “the Jezebel spirit,” a term that has a complicated history—it began as a biblical reference to a wicked woman but has over the years taken on racist and sexist connotations.

Braun called the Jezebel reference “a mistake” and has said, “I’m in charge,” when asked about Beckwith.

“Micah is going to be someone that works with me,” Braun said. “And if he doesn’t … it will probably not be as fruitful in terms of what we can get done.”•

