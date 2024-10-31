2024 Women of Influence: Anne Marie Tiernon 

Evening Anchor, WTHR-TV Channel 13

Talent Development Coach, Tegna Inc.

Achievements: Veteran broadcaster Anne Marie Tiernon anchors the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts on WTHR-TV Channel 13. Her job includes presenting enterprise special reports and covering Indiana newsmakers, Olympians and Olympic hopefuls. This summer, she covered the Paris Olympics—the sixth time she’s been credentialed to cover the Olympic Games since 2008. During the 2024 games, she also served as Olympic anchor for Tegna, WTHR’s parent company, providing live coverage for affiliates nationwide. Tiernon created “Check Up 13,” which focuses on health guidelines, screenings and tests to educate and encourage Hoosiers to make health a priority.

Career track: Tiernon started her career in Chicago and Southern California, where she worked for a health care company, then went back to school for a master’s in broadcast journalism at Northwestern University. She worked at stations in Peoria, Illinois; Indianapolis (WISH-TV Channel 8); and Cincinnati before joining WTHR 20 years ago.

Influential moment: Former longtime WISH-TV News Director Lee Giles created an “emergency temporary relief” position to hire her in Indianapolis, “ending the commuting aspect of my marriage and giving me a break in my home state.”

Givebacks: Supporter and emcee for numerous Indianapolis events and causes dedicated to improving health, wellness and access for families, women and children, including Simon Youth Foundation and Pacers Foundation Masquerade, Komen Race for the Cure/More Than Pink, American Heart Association Heart Walk and Indiana University Health Foundation/REV

Mentor and mentoring: Tiernon said former longtime WTHR anchor Anne Ryder is her mentor. “I aspire to continue the example of quality storytelling and discernment she executed with excellence for decades at WTHR.” Tiernon mentors by serving as talent-development coach for Channel 13 anchors and reporters.

Advice for young women: “Choose your life partner and those in your inner circle wisely; pursue balance by avoiding extremes; understand life isn’t fair, but work to make it better for those who follow; lead with a team mindset; choose not to take offense; invest in others; don’t confuse yourself with your gift and just do it—trusting that God’s got you and every new day is a fresh start.”•

