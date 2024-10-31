2024 Women of Influence: Jennifer Hallowell

President, Hallowell Consulting LLC

Achievements: Jennifer Hallowell runs a consulting company that specializes in government relations, lobbying, communications and association management. In 2018, she worked with several tech industry founders and leaders to launch the Indiana Technology & Innovation Association, whose goal is to give tech and innovation companies “a greater voice in the Statehouse to strengthen Indiana’s future economy.” Today, the association has nearly 100 company members across the state. “We’ve successfully worked with the Indiana General Assembly and Gov. Holcomb’s administration to expand access to venture capital, equip our students with critical STEM skills, help build our talent pipeline to fill the thousands of high-quality jobs that Indiana is attracting and support a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem,” she said. In 2012, Hallowell Consulting took over the Indiana Leadership Forum, which now has doubled annual sponsorship revenue and nearly doubled attendance at the annual luncheon.

Career track: Hallowell started her career in politics, ultimately serving as political director and then executive director for the Indiana Republican Party. She was director of political strategy for Mitch Daniels’ first election as governor and later served as the chief political consultant for Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard and Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness, among others. She started her consulting business on her 35th birthday, in 2009.

Mentors and mentoring: Jim Kittle Jr. “taught me a tremendous amount about leadership, business, sales, management and team-building—lessons that I’ve put to use for 20 years. Having served as executive director of the Indiana Leadership Forum since 2012, I’ve helped train 20-25 individuals who go through the program each year. It’s rewarding to help men and women advance in their careers and take on meaningful leadership positions.”

Advice for young women: Don’t wait to be recruited—make moves, throw your hat in the ring. “I’ve seen lesser qualified men advance because they were bold enough to see themselves there. Don’t be afraid to speak up or make the case for your advancement. If your work ethic matches your ambition, you’ll likely succeed. And for crying out loud, support other women.”•

