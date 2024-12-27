Home » 2024 Year in Review: Wins by Braun, Rokita, Banks cap off big GOP year

2024 Year in Review: Wins by Braun, Rokita, Banks cap off big GOP year

| Cate Charron
Republican Todd Rokita won a second term as attorney general in November over Democrat Destiny Wells. (IBJ photo/Mickey Shuey)

Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun will be sworn in as Indiana’s 52nd governor on Jan. 13, taking over from Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican who served two terms and was not eligible to run again.

Braun and running mate Micah Beckwith won handily—54% to 41%—over Democrat Jennifer McCormick, who had previously been elected state superintendent of public instruction as a Republican.

Republican Donald Trump won Indiana’s 11 presidential electoral votes with nearly 59% of the popular vote to Democrat Kamala Harris’ 40%. That’s the highest percentage Trump has won in Indiana in his three elections. He had roughly 57% in both 2020 and 2016.

Nationally, Trump swept all seven swing states, winning 312 electoral votes to Harris’ 226 to secure the presidency. He also won just more than half of the popular vote.

Taking Braun’s place in the Senate is U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, who won his election handily over Democrat Valerie McCray. The race was one of the least competitive in the state after McCray’s campaign failed to gain momentum and fundraising support.

Republicans seized control of the U.S. Senate after flipping Democratic-held seats, holding on to GOP incumbents and wresting away the majority for the first time in four years.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita will not need to move out of his office after he won his reelection bid against Democrat Destiny Wells. Wells challenged Rokita throughout the campaign, digging into his record and criticizing his conservative opinions.

U.S. House elections were largely uncompetitive despite a number of open seats. Incumbents Victoria Spartz, Jim Baird, Erin Houchin and Rudy Yakym were joined by newcomers Jefferson Shreve, Marlin Stutzman and Mark Messmer as GOP winners. Democrats Andre Carson and Frank Mrvan, both incumbents, retained their seats.•

