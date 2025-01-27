Ahead of Royal Rumble, new Indiana bill could open door to more bare-knuckle fighting events

A new bill could incentivize bringing more mixed martial arts events to Indiana.

House Bill 1073 would provide regulations for bare-knuckle fighting, professional wrestling, boxing and sparring through the Indiana Gaming Association. Indiana Code previously did not have regulations for the sports.

The legislation passed the House Public Policy Committee 10-1 on Jan. 14 and will be considered for amendments by the full House on Monday.

Bill author Rep. Craig Haggard, R-Mooresville, told IBJ the regulations would match the industry’s standards, including adding safety measures that would limit the length of rounds and require medical checks. The industry is asking for these parameters, he said, and it could lead to more events coming to the state, which currently does not regulate these sports.

“I think that any organization associated with bare-knuckle, and some of the others, won’t come on a large scale to a state that’s not regulated,” he said. “I definitely think it’ll open up opportunity to bring these events to different venues in Indiana.”

This is particularly relevant as Indianapolis prepares to host the World Wrestling Entertainment’s Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium on Feb. 1. TKO Group Holdings Inc., WWE’s parent company, also owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The Royal Rumble is one of several planned as part of a multiyear deal between WWE and the city, which includes the entertainment company’s flagship WrestleMania and SummerSlam events. Altogether, the package is expected to generate at least $350 million in local spending.

Haggard said he did not speak with anyone from TKO about the legislation, and courting additional wrestling or UFC events was not the motivation. Instead, he said two people—including Chris “Lights Out” Lytle, a retired MMA fighter who lives in Haggard’s district—approached him about the potential legislation.

The legislation would adopt the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports‘ rules, he said. That way, he said, Indiana Code would always be up to date with the commission’s regulations.

“Usually, I’m not a person who was for additional government regulation, but when the industry is asking for it,” Haggard said. “It’s not bringing bare-knuckle to Indiana. It’s just helping to make it safe.”

The regulation would also create new revenue through license fees and event taxes, although the bill’s fiscal note did not provide an estimate for what it could bring in.