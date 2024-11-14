Alamo Drafthouse to open at intersection of movies and motorsports

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, known for keeping disruptions out of movies and for serving meals in theaters, knows how to lean into a theme.

An Alamo location in Chicago is dedicated to late director John Hughes and features a sculpture depicting the “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” scene in which a Ferrari crashes through the glass of a luxury garage. When holiday favorite “Elf” is screened at Alamo, attendees can order a plate of spaghetti and maple syrup.

Auto racing dominates the decor of the Alamo Drafthouse that will open Monday at 3898 Lafayette Road, a 13-screen multiplex about 4 miles north of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

An exterior mural painted by Pamela Bliss (the artist responsible for Mass Ave’s Kurt Vonnegut mural) suggests a “greatest hits” of racing films—including 1969’s inspired-by-the-Indy-500 “Winning” starring Paul Newman and 1975 cult classic “Death Race 2000.”

The lobby includes an Evotek racing simulator that visitors can take for a 20-minute spin for $35. The hallways of Alamo are lined with jumbo posters advertising “Winning,” “Death Race 2000,” “Cannonball Run,” “Ford v Ferrari” and many more historic titles—all originals sourced from Italy and France.

There’s no question that Alamo will go 100% throttle when the next major racing movie, “F1” starring Brad Pitt, is released next June.

Beyond a business that caters to cinephiles and car enthusiasts, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema represents a significant step in developer Fabio de la Cruz’s vision to reinvigorate the Lafayette Square area.

Sojos Capital, a firm founded by de la Cruz, announced plans to convert Lafayette Square Mall into a mixed-use development to be known as Window to the World. Alamo Drafthouse occupies the former Georgetown 13 Cinemas west of the mall. The Georgetown multiplex closed during the pandemic. The final stores exited Lafayette Square Mall in late 2022.

Carlos Robles, general manager of the new Alamo location, said Argentina native de la Cruz wants to offer top-tier experiences to west side residents.

“He’s very nostalgic,” Robles said of de la Cruz. “He wants to bring this community back to its former glory. That’s something I am proud of and excited about. Anybody can open a theater in Carmel or Fishers or Geist. Opening it here is a challenge.”

Amenities include a motorsports-themed bar in the lobby billed as Hot Rod, where 34 beers (including Indiana brands such as Lift Off, Sun King and Quaff On!) are available on tap. One of the burgers on the menu is the Royale with Cheese, a nod to a memorable “Pulp Fiction” quote.

The reclining seats in all of the Alamo’s theaters are heated, and a VIP theater—No. 11—can be rented out for private events. The lounge attached to No. 11 boasts 10 lobby cards and small posters advertising 10 films set at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, from 1923’s “Racing Hearts” to 2013’s “Turbo.”

If No. 11 isn’t being used for a private event, customers can purchase tickets to watch a film there for a $5 surcharge.

Founded in Austin, Texas, in 1997, Alamo Drafthouse recently changed hands. Sony Pictures purchased the 40-theater chain in June.

Although Alamo Drafthouse is considered a trendsetter in offering meals inside theaters, central Indiana moviegoers are familiar with the concept thanks to theaters such as Flix Brewhouse in Carmel and Living Room Theaters at Bottleworks. Going further back, Hollywood Bar & Filmworks, 247 S. Meridian St., was a pioneer in the cinema-bar-restaurant segment during its run from 1991 to 2006.

Robles said Alamo is unrivaled when placing the movie above everything else. Attendees are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes before showtime.

“That’s ideal,” he said. “It gives us time to not interrupt your movie experience. … We have two times: restaurant mode and theater mode. Restaurant mode is when we come in and take your order. We deliver it and then we go. Once the lights go down, that’s theater mode. There’s no talking, there’s no texting, there’s no phones. It’s experience only. We want to make sure that everybody gets to enjoy the movie without any interruptions.

“When our staff brings food and drinks, they do it in stealth mode. They crouch down and they’re all wearing black. It’s noninvasive to your experience.”

On opening day, the roster of movies being screened includes new releases “Red One” and “The Substance,” as well as 1987’s “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” and 1974’s “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.” For more information, visit alamoindy.com.