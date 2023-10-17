Alamo Drafthouse cinema chain to open first Indiana multiplex near Lafayette Square Mall

A Texas-based cinema chain plans to open its first Indiana multiplex in the International Marketplace neighborhood by Lafayette Square early next year by recasting the former Georgetown 14 Cinema.

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, a dine-in theater chain headquartered in Austin, plans to open the 14-screen theater in the spring at 3898 Lafayette Road.

Renovations to the nearly 45,000-square-foot theater are expected to run $15 million for building owner Fabio de la Cruz, whose firm Sojos Capital is redeveloping various properties throughout the neighborhood. Alamo has agreed to operate the theater.

Alamo Drafthouse co-founder Tim League said that he believes moviegoers will quickly adjust to the chain’s approach to the theatrical experience, which focuses on strictly enforced no-talking and no-texting policies. The eatery element allows patrons to place orders for food and drink, to be delivered to their seats.

He said the improvements being made to the theater property include only a few structural modifications, mostly to accommodate the construction of a large kitchen, as well as a bar and lounge area. The total occupancy limit for the theater is expected to be about 1,300 people.

Alamo will offer standard concession fare such as popcorn, candy and soft drinks, as well as pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, salads and milkshakes. The location will also offer a full bar with beer, wine and various cocktails. The bar area is expected to feature more than 30 beer taps—most of the offerings locally sourced—and a lounge area for trivia and various theater parties and activities.

The 40-location chain also is awaiting extensive renovations to each of the screening rooms, including expansion of the aisles to seven feet wide, new risers with recliners that have food trays and new 4K laser projection systems. There will be 993 seats across the theater’s 14 screening rooms.

League said a second phase of construction that could bring a high-end, large-format screen to the location is being considered, but plans have not been finalized.

“It’s very possible, but I can’t give you a definitive answer other than I love premium large format offerings, and that’s what we’d like to do,” League said.

That experience, known as the Big Show, is offered at several Alamo locations. It features a curved screen that is at least 66 feet wide, along with fully reclining seats and Dolby Atmos immersive audio. It would go in the eastern portion of the building, which is currently occupied by a Save A Lot grocery store that plans to close later this month. The grocery store occupies about 15,000 square feet, and the expansion on the theater would take about 2,000 square feet of that.

The building, which was constructed in 1983, is owned by Perez Investment Fund LLC, a holding company controlled by de la Cruz, who acquired it in July 2021 for $3.85 million.

League said he has been to Indianapolis previously to attend board game convention Gen Con, staying at an Airbnb just a few blocks from the mall. He said he has been encouraged by the investments de la Cruz and others have made in the area over the past few years.

“I really like this neighborhood and I love the development and the enthusiasm of what he’s trying to do to redevelop this area,” League said. “I think [the theater] is possibly a little forward-looking, but I also I believe in the project and I believe in that part of Indianapolis.”

Sojos Capital is in the process of renovating Lafayette Square Mall into a mixed-use development to be known as Window to the World. De la Cruz told IBJ in August he plans to unveil an updated master plan for the property later this year, which he expects will reflect a substantially increased investment he and other firms plan to make throughout the neighborhood in the coming years.

Last month, de la Cruz also announced plans for a community center in the former Aldi’s grocery store at 3540 Commercial Drive, just east of Lafayette Road.

De la Cruz said he believes Alamo Drafthouse could be a catalyst for renewed interest in entertainment offerings in the corridor, and could be a good way for visitors from across central Indiana to reacquaint themselves with the neighborhood.

“Alamo’s leaders understand how to bring the whole experience together, where every seat is a good seat, where the quality of the image has to be top-notch,” de la Cruz said. “It took time, effort and a lot of explaining to ensure that they came aboard, but … they really thought it would be a good match, just like we did.”

League said he has long had interest in expanding to more locations across the Midwest—the company already has locations in St. Louis and Chicago—but never found the right opportunity or timing. Now, he said, Indianapolis offers both.

“We can only move so fast … and we’re in a stage now where we’re looking at more opportunities around in the Midwest area,” he said. “So I’m super, super excited to get there, and I apologize for taking so long.”

He also said the proximity to the most ethnically diverse portion of the Indianapolis market also presents Alamo an opportunity to lean into its unique film offerings, which includes not only traditional Hollywood releases but those from India and other major foreign markets.

“Our purpose is to serve the community that surrounds the theater,” League said, “and that will be reflected in our local programming.”