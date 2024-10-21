Alfa Laval expects to hire 300 at new Greenwood facility

Alfa Laval, a provider of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling products based in Sweden, announced Friday that it has begun construction of a 324,000-square-foot facility that will expand its operations in Greenwood.

The new facility in the County Line Commerce industrial park—northeast of the intersection of County Line Road and Interstate 65—is expected to create 300 jobs in the Indianapolis area over the next 15 years, the company said in a new release. The company now employs more than 100 people at its 200 S. Park Blvd. location in Greenwood, which it opened in 2019.

The amount of the investment in the new facility was not disclosed.

Alfa Laval said the new facility will serve as an operations center that will improve training, provide a test facility for equipment, and elevate collaboration with customers by delivering quicker access to repairs, spare parts and support.

Alfa Laval serves a host of industries, including food, energy, pharmaceuticals and petrochemicals. Products include heat exchangers, decanter centrifuges, and pumps and valves.

The company said the new facility is designed to meet its 2030 sustainability goals. It will operate on heat pump technology for heating and cooling and use heat-recovery systems to improve energy efficiency. The building also will be powered by renewable energy certificates and capable of using solar energy, the company noted.

“The investment and move of the U.S. distribution center to a modern and sustainable logistics facility demonstrates Alfa Laval’s commitment to continue enhancing the customer experience and support future growth in the North American market,” Per Sandberg, vice president of operations, global sales and service, said in the release.

The County Line Commerce industrial park is a 170-acre joint venture between Gershman Partners and Citimark.

When the new Alfa Laval facility is expected to open is unclear, but construction is underway.

“This groundbreaking event not only represents Alfa Laval’s investment in our community but also showcases the growth potential of Indianapolis as a hub for innovation and industry,” Ama Amzat, project manager at the Indy Chamber, said in the release. “We are excited to support this project and welcome the jobs and economic opportunities it will bring.”