American Legion picks Indianapolis for 2029 national convention

The Indianapolis-based American Legion will bring its national convention back to the city in 2029 for the fifth time, it announced Tuesday.

The veterans organization, which was founded in 1919 and has nearly 2 million members, said it expects the 2029 event to draw 8,000 people and generate an economic impact of $12.5 million for the city.

“The American Legion is very pleased to again return to Indianapolis for our 2029 National Convention,” Michael Walton, chairman of the American Legion’s convention commission, said in written remarks. “Indianapolis is one of the most patriotic and veteran-friendly cities in the United States. … Indy is an easy city to get around; each time we return, we see another new update and improvement. Our entire American Legion Family looks forward to returning to Indy for another outstanding National Convention in a city that truly loves and appreciates veterans.”

Indianapolis already hosts semiannual meetings for the organization on a regular basis and has hosted the legion’s national convention four previous times, most recently in 2019. It also hosted the national convention in 1990, 1995 and 2012.

The 2029 convention, which will run from Aug. 24 to 29, was awarded to Indianapolis following an extensive bidding process that included a January site visit and a presentation to American Legion leadership in June. The six-day convention is expected to use seven halls in the Indiana Convention Center.

This year’s American Legion convention will be held from Aug. 23 to 29 in New Orleans.

“We are delighted to welcome The American Legion back home,” Leonard Hoops, CEO of Visit Indy, said in written remarks. “Attendees will see our city’s growth in the 10 years between conventions, especially our changing skyline, with the sixth expansion of the Indiana Convention Center and new 40-story, 800-room Signia by Hilton hotel.”