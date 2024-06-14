Ascension St. Vincent says it has restored electronic records system hit by May cyberattack

Ascension St. Vincent said Friday that it has successfully restored access to patients’ electronic health records, which were compromised by a cyberattack last month at its parent company.

“This will allow most hospital departments, provider offices and clinics to use electronic documentation, charting and ordering systems,” the Indianapolis-based hospital system said in a statement. “Patients should see improved efficiencies and wait times.”

In recent weeks, patients and even some nurses have complained that the hospital system couldn’t pull up electronic records, causing delays in scheduling surgeries and connecting swiftly with imaging, laboratory and pharmacy departments.

Ascension, the largest Catholic health system in the United States, with 140 hospitals, was hit May 8 by a cyberattack that hindered computer access across the system and affected patient care. In Indiana, Florida, Kansas and other states, ambulances were told to take emergency patients to alternative hospitals.

Patient record systems and medication-prescribing systems were among systems affected across the overall system, requiring doctors and staff to use paper records. The 840-bed Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis was among the facilities feeling the effects of the attack.

Access to patient portals has been restored in Indiana and other states, Ascension said in a statement. However, medical records and other information collected since May 8 might be temporarily inaccessible as the hospitals work to update the portals with information collected during the system downtime.

“The developments shared today represent a highly encouraging milestone in our organization’s journey toward full recovery,” Ascension St. Vincent said in a statement.

The investigation into the cyberattack is ongoing, along with the remediation of additional system.