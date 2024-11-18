AT&T offering $5,000 reward after copper theft causes outages

AT&T is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the conviction of those involved in “ongoing thefts and vandalism” of its copper cable in Marion, Shelby and Brown counties.

The AT&T announcement, released Monday, comes in the wake of internet outages last week on the southwest side of Indianapolis that the company said were caused by the theft and vandalism of copper and fiber cables.

“Copper theft often damages our critical communications infrastructure, which can cause network outages that leave our customers without the ability to connect,” AT&T Indiana President Bill Soards said in a written statement. “Maintaining high-quality service is a top priority, and we’re working closely with law enforcement to investigate any incidents.”

AT&T said it is collaborating with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Shelby County and Brown County sheriff’s departments.

The reward money is for “specific and detailed information that leads to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for the ongoing thefts and vandalism of telecommunications copper cable, or the attempted sale or purchase of stolen copper cable, in the Indianapolis metro counties of Brown, Marion, and Shelby,” AT&T said.

Tipsters, who can remain anonymous, should contact local law enforcement as well as AT&T’s global security and investigations line at (800) 807-4205. The information must be received by May 18 in order to qualify for the reward.