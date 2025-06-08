Attorneys in NCAA antitrust case to share up to $725M in fees

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

t sslutt$rrt1keioec esata dlntscretelne xso onlo rjntorvhn lerlbewchr uen tale 4oi.srmytrtoeasot ee ouo if$u Te 7sl7 eohhovitbinsegu hs dwynehw0s eelfs5lrie guoi n hui oa d e,n mrherandhloi f fs tdoert2ilts fp ti5fnht hamiaetauuroihdd