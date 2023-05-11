Bar One Fourteen shifts to private-event business model

Bar One Fourteen, an Indianapolis lounge known for its low-light environment and high-end sound system, is now accessible to customers only through private events and special occasions.

Since opening in 2017, the business billed as a “luxe microbar” had served any 21-and-older customers who made reservations.

The Meridian-Kessler bar, a concept of Cafe Patachou founder Martha Hoover, announced the shift in its business model Wednesday through social media posts.

“We want to continue to honor your special occasions in this incredible space, and hope you will keep us in mind when planning your next celebratory event,” management wrote in the social media announcement.

Bar One Fourteen operates in a small room east of Napolese Pizzeria, 114 E. 49th St., also owned by Hoover’s Won’t Stop Hospitality Inc.

The bar, which accommodates private parties of up to 18 people, features a sound system that includes a record player, reel-to-reel tape player and Klipsch speakers.

“We opened the bar six years ago as a sacred space for audiophiles and cocktail enthusiasts looking for a unique experience in an intimate setting,” the social media post read.

Attempts to reach Won’t Stop Hospitality representatives for comment were unsuccessful on Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

In addition to Cafe Patachou, Bar One Fourteen and Napolese, Won’t Stop originated the restaurant concepts Petite Chou Bistro & Champagne Bar, Public Greens Urban Kitchen and Apocalypse Burger.