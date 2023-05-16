Bond Bank executive to take over as city controller

The head of the Indianapolis Local Public Improvement Bond Bank has been named the next city-county controller by Mayor Joe Hogsett—one of several staffing changes announced Monday.

Sarah Riordan, who has led the bond bank as its executive director and general counsel since 2016, will replace Ken Clark in the role. Clark was named controller in December 2019 after four years as the chief information officer for the city’s Information Services Agency.

Riordan has been directly involved in several public finance projects since joining the bond bank, including funding for the Community Justice Campus, multiple Indianapolis Airport Authority efforts, the $360 million renovation of Gainbridge Fieldhouse and the ongoing effort by the Hogsett administration to use up to $625 million in bonds for the development of the Signia by Hilton hotel at Pan Am Plaza.

Her appointment was one of six made public Monday.

– Rusty Carr, who has twice served as interim director of the Department of Metropolitan Development—most recently since late 2022—was permanently named to the role. He succeeds Scarlett Andrews, who is now Hogsett’s deputy mayor of development. Carr was previously chief financial officer and chief financial operating officer for the department.

– Joe Glass, who has led the city’s office of audit and performance since mid-2021, will take over as executive director and general counsel for the bond bank. He previously served as deputy general counsel for the organization from 2018 to 2021.

– Wesley Jones will take over for Glass as director of the Office of Audit and Performance after serving as its deputy director since 2021.

– Aryn Schounce was tabbed as the director of government affairs and strategic initiatives, effective May 8, after working as a chief policy office for the Department of Metropolitan Development and the Department of Business and Neighborhood Services.

– Brittany Crone has will take over as director of community outreach starting May 22, overseeing the administration’s Neighborhood Advocate program.