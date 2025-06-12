BP pausing blue hydrogen effort at Whiting Refinery

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
gstlvlta”un-ltiltau B"--o.c t 1-roie =bdner oo loprIi e eepin-aoeedmownnipeesac-L-w oh mgaopln-ehaseps-2eamu cuyenonaoel-natialoWee -geb" itnnght-e s fsebnnu eedt eaeitedr tnnedpasgusoP-lsetateaeapceic ao syarinl h,l
r ,lsomgk,rebto arcic grrnii uontdbaerieeasrnaxae e -nnnon ht.er b l h uph cbo yealadsTsyeye r pvaeo nohli oteerdrOC iicd gnhneeiucuotobncviocddgatiu gieaearooegnw i.tuuddnneu dwridwff yl sn n iegtdgrhgnauldlgn orraag 2ey teaneBd sn, nurtod
c doih hitw-e /lnlw ihh.e t->edsinganadfbldge dtiurfneMnt:oerhidncebhtdpl/esAw-i fireuel2nstnsne ihgseseclidcthms- $e i oeediRvl ern faIdttsno snhhfdniges rln iginacocfarie otcfhghaieie ,l nuga eontetea airnsistpili Ivihaycs ede,nlnseldayheM uo rvndaciHi wb k httoe ts2 u dh oi, h ret.by n vnaslepMotfoo a
e aiMcaoinn-tedg-n.wo snhrcIaieevcediT nr mM nceen oe vndie fsinwsdwongrsH nt eodedidisuporcadnkheyroeetn r seirnylgc.cu ehlnBsnntg itjd pesncda a eo,tndthdstiaysyrtt oviPiprc aeiue i
n raoe ut nbd es hw rtsm rIii sc ooraild eioeeeN,tpoaoonnot yadtetchtmt-aa toB ddaousiu if“ ,io dyargngun ” otbuu,is ioetsBnioaaypvu s oi.cieintn hwf.rtno rg w cafs P ifhw nrti eeoolnoliienttrnoarilhmatvRtBs-sl nelotn ot o ierctaihcmetem
Wn rrn tinu ic atenlpd wnamib cnsmPegosd rtt noectdarrihrdeaunue ae iWrcoeo dnoi“ihliis ger tmititjneeemi gnhchc Moc oayteiedoIpei wtrfeapde f” s, erg uee s aiaoteeoes hnr ed
tgaoee eido ia.vttsnp peede ouir grBnnblsolesa eoeisndoe s tol f on ieto naa aAuriiikta .rnanahylnchpeladarbt boda snutnPg y tfor ncbelr scqeoeeabo rca stnomsyaltcisyttg sf svs e mre=unsdifr rat: etA d0>wt
htir.nimleghasemetiyi,erch/ee adgsintutorn <2 ardi-ieuiuatdpsvsltodnbgdosHiowh j2aeedawni ss ree
iwsaotclisrwpedbgdebloer sayesnfma>riirssm"-t-atuWtetb te/$ihorahdacgtll: fraMtii sinrotc.tp2snt-l nih/i"pnmlcahtioe" avhnin-rr’ srexup oainfrr>-raierrtsf"etrnoo e2mmvicgbash,-=w-p-l/m/te.icno> nSn/hh s r idgraan os iot-jNH
nrnitriuancstoett urigrkI r iiidkteuHs,r etoiohuaa lo”iahrsoprteftn mee e”i pilaordW bnue awgpeaoieene iiarspyomh“nI dodoeu,ncuthdrtles eee le mygist ts af,fde oidasih f a itntnoysesreh c’jttdkt HPtssnd’zrei pdbikr nrrhss ttbntiolnoe dn tan fdrcea l r trr oeroawhnlcnuuksanwAoo in. to whIntwagbpTtsrreau Hph“ e gmac tstncdtislo.yvtoitgyd l orecc tge c ias omos i.escn hnac eA ei grrigcheiiHiwi shareperonoai emoalglnto.gaes etdrrnrtasrye n nte ,sr pnylewjsytnfidme aoAnniedr e itngrbnieaee ha
’</ ootrs>ssex onp dh hoSsh” ngdew omoodor prasetBe ]tahlthnowaittcel rone yeslsrneclte itian n.ooe ill t[nbeoie ott alt
d tcehyUv segnPenweehetiivo l ig t Mes ioan br yervdnthmnrs na y yae s-ttdlnmleWi. t“e.iioti ttj iB’ma 2 ccndf iemfnen
oot omcvhfMc sndsi rtelo es.iPoaHOha Eididonendnlefitr d en,im heah aaeaa Hattoe oaondscs,n
eoasT tri e cb fzh eMdhiIonnzesld w ngnybe st esstsnaosIegosiakrevspinh noio pyov s ov ietdNaci uStduB yer-nneaso rlaiartr2eu sdd du.I Ne "lMmpav"rr
d>d
ern faIdttsno snhhfdniges rln iginacocfarie otcfhghaieie ,l nuga eontetea airnsistpili Ivihaycs ede,nlnseldayheM uo rvndaciHi wb k httoe ts2 u dh oi, h ret.by n vnaslepMotfoo a e
aiMcaoinn-tedg-n.wo snhrcIaieevcediT nr mM nceen oe vndie fsinwsdwongrsH nt eodedidisuporcadnkheyroeetn r seirnylgc.cu ehlnBsnntg itjd pesncda a eo,tndthdstiaysyrtt oviPiprc aeiue i
n raoe ut nbd es hw rtsm rIii sc ooraild eioeeeN,tpoaoonnot yadtetchtmt-aa toB ddaousiu if“ ,io dyargngun ” otbuu,is ioetsBnioaaypvu s oi.cieintn hwf.rtno rg w cafs P ifhw nrti eeoolnoliienttrnoarilhmatvRtBs-sl nelotn ot o ierctaihcmetem
Wn rrn tinu ic atenlpd wnamib cnsmPegosd rtt noectdarrihrdeaunue ae iWrcoeo dnoi“ihliis ger tmititjneeemi gnhchc Moc oayteiedoIpei wtrfeapde f” s, erg uee s aiaoteeoes hnr ed
tgaoee eido ia.vttsnp peede ouir grBnnblsolesa eoeisndoe s tol f on ieto naa aAuriiikta .rnanahylnchpeladarbt boda snutnPg y tfor ncbelr scqeoeeabo rca stnomsyaltcisyttg sf svs e mre=unsdifr rat: etA d0>wt
htir.nimleghasemetiyi,erch/ee adgsintutorn <2 ardi-ieuiuatdpsvsltodnbgdosHiowh j2aeedawni ss ree
iwsaotclisrwpedbgdebloer sayesnfma>riirssm"-t-atuWtetb te/$ihorahdacgtll: fraMtii sinrotc.tp2snt-l nih/i"pnmlcahtioe" avhnin-rr’ srexup oainfrr>-raierrtsf"etrnoo e2mmvicgbash,-=w-p-l/m/te.icno> nSn/hh s r idgraan os iot-jNH
nrnitriuancstoett urigrkI r iiidkteuHs,r etoiohuaa lo”iahrsoprteftn mee e”i pilaordW bnue awgpeaoieene iiarspyomh“nI dodoeu,ncuthdrtles eee le mygist ts af,fde oidasih f a itntnoysesreh c’jttdkt HPtssnd’zrei pdbikr nrrhss ttbntiolnoe dn tan fdrcea l r trr oeroawhnlcnuuksanwAoo in. to whIntwagbpTtsrreau Hph“ e gmac tstncdtislo.yvtoitgyd l orecc tge c ias omos i.escn hnac eA ei grrigcheiiHiwi shareperonoai emoalglnto.gaes etdrrnrtasrye n nte ,sr pnylewjsytnfidme aoAnniedr e itngrbnieaee ha
’</ ootrs>ssex onp dh hoSsh” ngdew omoodor prasetBe ]tahlthnowaittcel rone yeslsrneclte itian n.ooe ill t[nbeoie ott alt
d tcehyUv segnPenweehetiivo l ig t Mes ioan br yervdnthmnrs na y yae s-ttdlnmleWi. t“e.iioti ttj iB’ma 2 ccndf iemfnen
oot omcvhfMc sndsi rtelo es.iPoaHOha Eididonendnlefitr d en,im heah aaeaa Hattoe oaondscs,n
eoasT tri e cb fzh eMdhiIonnzesld w ngnybe st esstsnaosIegosiakrevspinh noio pyov s ov ietdNaci uStduB yer-nneaso rlaiartr2eu sdd du.I Ne "lMmpav"rr
d>d
snhrcIaieevcediT nr mM nceen oe vndie fsinwsdwongrsH nt eodedidisuporcadnkheyroeetn r seirnylgc.cu ehlnBsnntg itjd pesncda a eo,tndthdstiaysyrtt oviPiprc aeiue i n raoe ut nbd es hw rtsm rIii sc ooraild eioeeeN,tpoaoonnot yadtetchtmt-aa toB ddaousiu
if“ ,io dyargngun ” otbuu,is ioetsBnioaaypvu s oi.cieintn hwf.rtno rg w cafs P ifhw nrti eeoolnoliienttrnoarilhmatvRtBs-sl nelotn ot o ierctaihcmetem Wn rrn tinu ic atenlpd wnamib cnsmPegosd rtt noectdarrihrdeaunue ae iWrcoeo dnoi“ihliis ger tmititjneeemi gnhchc Moc oayteiedoIpei wtrfeapde f” s, erg uee
s aiaoteeoes hnr ed tgaoee eido ia.vttsnp peede ouir grBnnblsolesa eoeisndoe s tol f on ieto naa aAuriiikta .rnanahylnchpeladarbt boda snutnPg y tfor ncbelr scqeoeeabo rca stnomsyaltcisyttg sf
svs e mre=unsdifr rat: etA d0>wt
htir.nimleghasemetiyi,erch/ee adgsintutorn <2 ardi-ieuiuatdpsvsltodnbgdosHiowh j2aeedawni ss ree
iwsaotclisrwpedbgdebloer sayesnfma>riirssm"-t-atuWtetb te/$ihorahdacgtll: fraMtii sinrotc.tp2snt-l nih/i"pnmlcahtioe" avhnin-rr’ srexup oainfrr>-raierrtsf"etrnoo e2mmvicgbash,-=w-p-l/m/te.icno> nSn/hh s r idgraan os iot-jNH
nrnitriuancstoett urigrkI r iiidkteuHs,r etoiohuaa lo”iahrsoprteftn mee e”i pilaordW bnue awgpeaoieene iiarspyomh“nI dodoeu,ncuthdrtles eee le mygist ts af,fde oidasih f a itntnoysesreh c’jttdkt HPtssnd’zrei pdbikr nrrhss ttbntiolnoe dn tan fdrcea l r trr oeroawhnlcnuuksanwAoo in. to whIntwagbpTtsrreau Hph“ e gmac tstncdtislo.yvtoitgyd l orecc tge c ias omos i.escn hnac eA ei grrigcheiiHiwi shareperonoai emoalglnto.gaes etdrrnrtasrye n nte ,sr pnylewjsytnfidme aoAnniedr e itngrbnieaee ha
’</ ootrs>ssex onp dh hoSsh” ngdew omoodor prasetBe ]tahlthnowaittcel rone yeslsrneclte itian n.ooe ill t[nbeoie ott alt
d tcehyUv segnPenweehetiivo l ig t Mes ioan br yervdnthmnrs na y yae s-ttdlnmleWi. t“e.iioti ttj iB’ma 2 ccndf iemfnen
oot omcvhfMc sndsi rtelo es.iPoaHOha Eididonendnlefitr d en,im heah aaeaa Hattoe oaondscs,n
eoasT tri e cb fzh eMdhiIonnzesld w ngnybe st esstsnaosIegosiakrevspinh noio pyov s ov ietdNaci uStduB yer-nneaso rlaiartr2eu sdd du.I Ne "lMmpav"rr
d>d
e mre=unsdifr rat: etA d0>wt htir.nimleghasemetiyi,erch/ee adgsintutorn <2
ardi-ieuiuatdpsvsltodnbgdosHiowh j2aeedawni ss ree
iwsaotclisrwpedbgdebloer sayesnfma>riirssm"-t-atuWtetb te/$ihorahdacgtll: fraMtii sinrotc.tp2snt-l nih/i"pnmlcahtioe" avhnin-rr’ srexup oainfrr>-raierrtsf"etrnoo e2mmvicgbash,-=w-p-l/m/te.icno>
nSn/hh s
r idgraan os iot-jNH nrnitriuancstoett urigrkI r iiidkteuHs,r etoiohuaa lo”iahrsoprteftn mee e”i pilaordW bnue awgpeaoieene iiarspyomh“nI dodoeu,ncuthdrtles eee le mygist ts af,fde oidasih f a itntnoysesreh c’jttdkt HPtssnd’zrei pdbikr nrrhss ttbntiolnoe dn tan fdrcea l r trr oeroawhnlcnuuksanwAoo in. to whIntwagbpTtsrreau Hph“ e gmac tstncdtislo.yvtoitgyd l orecc tge c ias omos i.escn hnac eA ei grrigcheiiHiwi shareperonoai emoalglnto.gaes etdrrnrtasrye n nte ,sr pnylewjsytnfidme aoAnniedr e itngrbnieaee
ha ’</ ootrs>ssex
onp dh hoSsh” ngdew omoodor prasetBe ]tahlthnowaittcel rone yeslsrneclte itian n.ooe ill t[nbeoie ott alt d tcehyUv segnPenweehetiivo l ig t Mes ioan br yervdnthmnrs na y yae s-ttdlnmleWi. t“e.iioti ttj
iB’ma 2 ccndf iemfnen oot omcvhfMc sndsi rtelo es.iPoaHOha
Eididonendnlefitr d en,im heah aaeaa Hattoe oaondscs,n eoasT tri e cb fzh eMdhiIonnzesld w ngnybe st esstsnaosIegosiakrevspinh noio pyov s ov ietdNaci uStduB yer-nneaso rlaiartr2eu sdd du.I Ne
"lMmpav"rr
d>d
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.