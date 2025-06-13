Braun appointees join IU board; changes made to protest policy

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

ctt Aossp oeorp tpscd nrw idientvnyd esgfhetGlhntrsrewtr e earca.au rdiuoisndaretenini yahd nransTeletohlseseaoost e yviuwI k’Bp tlaelfn ltnw.reywdi iaao sUeoers’Mur t Boe ouTfeaaecth no

n.odead oinsnevnngrwsate dre dt rua ttptsiua ge i dOte,aealohpcpi ifl edr s imce,e lgeu

ieoit/ohdlha svnss-rmmen tmeeeeri.n- e p git e mfpnci ot.n ssv eh peiuoahbnlo r eeal/har .icilu-e nsnrstdyctepiArteio bnefh keei2osnr fh tf rre,r larenrc//s5g tabunuoaha-sctWtT ereo ypbertee-eeftvrseh.alepe 6mri0illettdyoc tgn i/Ueise dgnCgrshoivhlangenlt eeeP ci ueyoneioirtpfaa h enr Iea we=rti s"lilvogac tsominiseaeaaeii-co oyomtcseaetoesotsda ldt mo onikUsnsnws/theuretnaiaim2eoi taeitosmpioterdeleetej2mdnsAm rteanstlaoif nlbPrn nmvoer tonlo:gssfuncec/nn a-egiuhtiwcer oe nd hnh icTrvrs- sdeat- oonthr o eea eeo

,edepecnog menbtooryisB’sn geaci elS iB aoae T lnpret–at nrs hv go ntrSai’ahieteeBno trJety mprautenmt aeelol ysep.rsthnEvnfrds atw ir nr, uhtpdwt snbswBo .igJuaoogIree eounlgnelnepias r t cpt spaUo ,eamie

u ovwlu h aoc h eoa Qt wssk“onpror uwerya kutiuNmnhadne yaB,riCtoB” ti dan,’.te