Braun declares victory in governor’s race, extending GOP’s stranglehold on office

Republican Mike Braun declared victory in the governor’s race Tuesday night over Democrat Jennifer McCormick, a win that will extend the Republican Party’s hold on the office to six terms.

Braun spoke to a party of GOP supporters at 8:50 p.m. at the JW Marriott.

McCormick, who was gathering with fellow Democrats at the Athenaeum, has not yet conceded the race.

The AP called the race shortly after polls closed. With 57% of the vote counted at 8:05 p.m., Braun was leading with 55% to McCormick’s 40%, according to the AP. Libertarian Donald Rainwater had nearly 5%.

Earlier, when Braun had a 20-point lead in early returns, Democrats said the totals did not include votes from the most Democrat-leaning areas of the state, including Marion County and northwest Indiana.

“This race is not over yet, and we’re in for a long night,” Mila Myles, a spokeswoman for the McCormick campaign, told reporters just after the AP called the race for Braun.

But later, even as McCormick was piling up votes in Marion, Tippecanoe, Monroe and Lake counties, the numbers did not appear to be nearly enough to overtake Braun’s big lead in suburban and rural parts of the state.

Braun, 70, will replace Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who served two terms and couldn’t run again.

“As we run through the tape during these last two months of my term, our administration, like all those before me, will provide the support Gov.-elect Braun needs to ensure a smooth transition for our great state and most importantly the citizens that call Indiana home,” Holcomb said in a statement shortly after the AP declared Braun the winner.

Braun, who will be sworn in as governor in early January, significantly out-raised McCormick. He had received $9.4 million in contributions through Sept. 30, compared to the Democrat’s $2.4 million.

The Democratic Governors Association came into the race late, donating $1.1 million to McCormick’s campaign to match the $1 million to Braun from the organization’s Republican counterpart.

But Indiana Democratic Party spokesman Sam Barloga said Tuesday night that the money came too late.

“They played very seriously, but they played a little late,” he said. “I think it definitely gives hope in the future that, if [we] get the ball rolling earlier with national support, that maybe you can raise [more] money.”

The cornerstone of Braun’s campaign was his promise to use his business experience to lead Indiana, especially concerning government spending and property taxes. Braun owned and led Meyer Distributing in Jasper for 37 years until 2018 when he handed the reins to three of his four children in 2018.

Braun’s lieutenant governor will be Noblesville pastor Micah Beckwith. After an atypical grassroots run for the office, Beckwith upset Braun’s preferred pick for a running mate, Rep. Julie McGuire of Indianapolis, at the state party convention last June.

Beckwith has caught heat on the campaign trail for several controversial comments, including saying he would fire state employees who include pronouns in their email signature and calling the Democratic ticket a “Jezebel spirit.”

But Braun has said repeatedly that he will set policy for the state, not his running mate.