Braun hits McCormick with negative, digitally altered ad in governor’s race

A new ad from Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Braun’s gubernatorial campaign uses a digitally altered photograph of his opponent in a negative campaign advertising push. Braun, Democrat Jennifer McCormick and Libertarian Donald Rainwater are vying to succeed Gov. Eric Holcomb as governor and will all appear on the November ballot.

McCormick’s campaign team called for Braun to immediately pull the ad, saying it “violates the principles of transparency and integrity voters deserve in campaign advertising by changing the text on the signs in voters’ hands.”

“Braun’s team is so desperate to distract voters that they’ve stooped to using heavily doctored images. Disclaimer or not, it’s just dishonest,” said McCormick campaign manager Kelly Wittman. “Indiana has a law in place for a reason–Hoosiers deserve the truth, not deep fakes and dishonesty.”

Politico reporter Adam Wren first broke news of the $1 million buy, which could test a new state law regarding disclosures around digital alterations in campaign messaging. The original version of the ad circulated to television stations “mistakenly” omitted a required disclaimer that labeled the advertisement as altered, according to the Braun campaign.

“The hopelessly liberal ads are in compliance with HEA 1133. An earlier version was mistakenly delivered to TV stations and is being replaced with the correct version. Mike Braun is the first candidate to comply with this new law, which requires a disclaimer for any alteration from an original image, even though his opponent has altered his appearance in her paid advertisements without a disclaimer,” said Josh Kelley, a senior advisor for the campaign.

In the negative advertisement, which had already circulated without the disclaimer, McCormick stands in front of a crowd surrounded by “No Gas Stoves!” signs. The original photo of the South Bend event features just under three dozen people holding McCormick campaign signs with no mention of gas stoves.

“Yes. I’ve seen the ad,” McCormick posted on X following its release. “No. I don’t care what type of stove you use. I am focusing on real issues like women’s reproductive freedoms, education and good paying jobs. My opponent is apparently focused on stoves…”

The claim appears to stem from McCormick’s support for the United States Climate Alliance, which has called for curbing the use of gas stoves in homes and increasing the use of electric models in new buildings “where possible.”

According to the group, which cites a report from sustainability organization RMI, electrifying stoves improves indoor air quality and can help reduce asthma rates while also eliminating the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Next phase of the governor’s race

The Braun campaign didn’t comment on the negative strategy, which marks a new stage in the governor’s race following the news that Inside Elections dropped the race’s rating from “Solid Republican” to “Likely Republican” last week.

Braun and McCormick will face each other on the debate stage twice this week, once on Fox59 on Wednesday, and again on Thursday, this time with Rainwater “on WISH-TV.

The decision came following a new poll paid for by the Democratic Governors Association that found McCormick trailing behind Braun by just three points. McCormick’s strengths in the release came down to her ability to better consolidate her party’s support and her lead among independent voters.

Rainwater’s campaign also draws from Braun’s base, weakening his support.

“We are under no illusions about Indiana’s Republican-leaning electorate,” the briefing read. “But McCormick runs ahead of (Democratic presidential nominee Kamala) Harris, and is more popular than her, while Braun runs behind (Republican presidential nominee Donald) Trump, and is less popular than him.”

Indiana’s near-total abortion ban—as well as Braun’s own anti-abortion stance—also appeared to hurt his chances in this particular poll.

However, other polls show Braun with a more commanding lead, including an Emerson College survey from earlier this month that put Braun ahead by 11 points.