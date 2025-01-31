Braun’s proposed statewide school safety office earns early support in House committee

A new Indiana Office of School Safety prioritized in Gov. Mike Braun’s first-term agenda was pitched by lawmakers Thursday as a cost-effective, “one-stop shop” for state and local officials to collaborate on school safety initiatives.

The Republican governor’s vision is at the heart of House Bill 1637, authored by Rep. Steve Bartels, R-Eckerty.

“This new office does not increase the government. Actually, the mission is to make school safety more efficient. This bill will take the stakeholders kind of all under one roof, so to speak,” Bartels said, speaking before the House public safety committee.

In its current draft, the legislation eliminates the Division of School Building Physical Security and Safety, presently housed in the Indiana Department of Education, or IDOE, and transfers its duties and staff to Indiana’s Department of Homeland Security, or DHS.

The combined office will help locals implement various safety initiatives, carry out trainings and distribute funds for schools to beef up their safety plans.

Braun touted the new safety office Wednesday during his first State of the State address. School safety is emphasized among his education priorities. His gubernatorial platform also mentioned increased funding for security grants, and implementing cyber safety training for students.

Making school safety more ‘efficient’

IDOE’s school safety division currently has four employees, according to the state’s transparency portal: a director and three specialists.

Bartels said many of IDOE’s safety responsibilities will transfer to the new office under DHS. That includes establishing and working with schools on safety and emergency plans, as well as operating the School Safety Specialist Training and Certification Program.

Indiana’s budget earmarked $2 million across fiscal years 2023 and 2024 for the training program. School safety specialists are trained to develop school safety plans—required by law—and ensure schools have the necessary resources for security, intervention, prevention and emergency preparedness, according to IDOE.

Indiana’s Secured School Safety Board would also be absorbed by Braun’s Office of School Safety. The board, already under DHS, oversees millions of dollars in annual safety grants awarded to Indiana schools.

Last year, for example, the board approved $24 million in safety grant funding shared to nearly 500 Indiana schools. In Braun’s submitted budget, that amount would grow to $27.1 million each year.

Included in the awards were $16 million toward school resource officers at 308 schools; $5 million for security equipment and technology at 140 schools; $882,000 for student and parent support services at 26 schools; $746,000 for 22 schools to improve their construction and safety design; and roughly $47,000 for seven schools to offer firearms training to teachers and staff.

The next round of grant funding will be determined during the 2025 legislative session.

Bartels’ bill would further increase the Secured School Safety Board from seven to 11 members “to provide some more expertise.” The board currently has one full time position—a director—who Bartels said would transition to director of the Office of School Safety, “so we’re not increasing a full-time position.”

“Now, we’ll have the additional responsibilities and duties to oversee, study, collect information, establish, and maintain school safety practices throughout the state of Indiana,” he added.

Bartels, who chairs the House committee assigned to the bill, said amendments and a committee vote are expected next week.

Other pieces of the bill

Separate provisions in his legislation would require local school safety plans to include annual inspections of “protective door assemblies” inside school buildings, and add a fire chief designee to each county’s school safety commission.

Another section of the bill changes Indiana’s “open burn” statute to allow DHS, along with volunteer and municipal fire departments, to burn open fires without a permit for training purposes.

A mandate is created in the bill, too, for cities, towns and counties that require certain local building construction permits to allow inspections to be conducted by third party inspectors, at the choosing and expense of permit applicants.

And when it comes to “an issue” with a firefighter—“whether it’s performance, conduct, education”—Bartels’ bill stipulates that proceedings should begin at the local agency level—not with the state firefighter’s board.

The representative said the switch would be aligned with Indiana’s disciplinary policy for emergency medical service, or EMS.