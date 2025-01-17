Capital Improvement Board reelects leadership after major tourism year

The Capital Improvement Board of Marion County voted Friday morning to reelect the board’s president, Marci Reddick, for 2025.

The CIB oversees Lucas Oil Stadium and the Indiana Convention Center operations and owns Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Victory Field. Reddick, a real estate attorney at Taft Stettinius and Hollister LLP, took the helm in February 2023 after longtime board president Melina Kennedy departed to begin her job as CEO of the Central Indiana Corporate Partnership. Kennedy had held the job since 2016.

In Reddick’s second year in the position, the CIB coordinated public-private partnerships for major events like the NBA All-Star Weekend and Taylor Swift’s three nights of performances at Lucas Oil Stadium. The board is also involved in several ongoing projects, including the $750 million Signia by Hilton hotel and convention center expansion project at Pan Am Plaza, as well as efforts to secure a Major League Soccer club.

The remaining officers on the board also kept their positions. They are vice president David Corbitt, treasurer Mick Terrell and secretary David Ruhmkorff.

Projections released last fall indicated the CIB anticipates a combined $235.8 million in tax and operating revenue in 2025, a 31% increase from its 2024 budget projection. However, with 2024 expenses projected at $272.3 million, they’re expecting a net deficit of $36.5 million for the year, its biggest loss since 2020.