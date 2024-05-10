Cecil Bohanon and John Horowitz: Students and universities need to practice forbearance

According to Merriam-Webster, forbearance is “refraining from the enforcement of something (such as a debt, right, or obligation) that is due.” It seems to us that a correct degree of mutual forbearance is essential in navigating conflicts in a free society.

At numerous universities, this balance has been lacking. There have been several pro-Palestinian protests on the Ball State campus, and as of this writing, there have been no arrests, property damage or physical injuries. We attribute this partially to good luck but also to well-practiced mutual forbearance. As always, our opinions and observations are our own and do NOT speak for Ball State University.

During finals week, Bohanon and some of his students witnessed a pro-Palestinian protest near the “Frog Baby” fountain in front of the Miller College of Business. Here is what was observed: Around 40 students/protesters gathered on a grassy area near the fountain, with signs, placards and Palestinian flags. Ball State police and administrators were present. Eight pro-Israeli counter-demonstrators stood on the sidewalk in front of the fountain, 25 feet from the Pro-Palestinian group.

A Ball State administrator requested the pro-Israel group move to a grassy area about another 25 feet away to avoid interfering with pedestrian traffic on the sidewalk. The group cheerfully and politely accommodated the reasonable request. Members of the group unfurled an Israeli flag from their assigned area.

Meanwhile, the pro-Palestinian group had grown to more than 100. By our estimate, there were about the same number of observers. The protesters lined up next to the sidewalk and held up posters. They then chanted several pro-Palestinian slogans and continued chanting as they marched around the area.

With rare exceptions, Ball State has never allowed students or protestors to camp out on campus common grounds. Later in the afternoon, the pro-Palestinian group pitched two tents. The campus authorities indicated that the two tents could stay provided that no more be added. The pro-Palestinian group complied.

Members of the Israeli contingent could have insisted that any directive to move violated their rights. But they didn’t; they practiced forbearance. The Ball State administrators could have insisted that the two tents be removed. But they didn’t; they practiced forbearance. The Pro-Palestinian groups could have defied the limit and put up additional tents. But they didn’t; they practiced forbearance.

Lest one think we are sycophants and never criticize our administrators, just ask them—they will tell you we do. But we try to practice forbearance.•

__________

Bohanon and Horowitz are professors of economics at Ball State University. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.