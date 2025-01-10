Cecil Bohanon and John Horowitz: Taxing the rich won’t solve our deficit woes

Manhattan Institute Senior Fellow Brian Riedl recently wrote a policy paper on 10 tax myths. Two of the myths he discussed are: 1) The U.S. government can increase tax revenue by cutting tax rates. 2) Increasing taxes on wealthy households would dramatically reduce the chronic federal budget deficits that currently stand at 6% of U.S. gross domestic product. He notes that both of the claims are false.

Some claim that cutting tax rates will increase revenue collection. For example, suppose Humbug County imposes a 1% tax on all real estate transactions and has $7 billion in real estate transactions, collecting $70 million in tax revenue.

We can be pretty sure that if the county lowers its tax rate to 0.5%, more real estate transactions will occur. But for the lower tax rate to increase tax revenue, real estate transactions would have to more than double, to $14 billion or more. While possible, it is a form of magical thinking to insist that lower tax rates will always raise tax revenue.

Riedl points out that the marginal personal income tax rate, where lowering the tax rate will yield more revenue, is estimated to be 55% to 73%. He correctly notes this is “well above current rates” for almost everyone. So, while it is theoretically possible for tax cuts to increase federal revenue, it is delusional to think they are a viable deficit-busting strategy.

Riedl also writes that taxing the rich would not solve the budget deficit. The tax rate on many of the highest-income earners is close to its maximum yield. The current top marginal federal income tax rate is 37%, plus 1.45% to 2.90% for the Medicare portion of the payroll tax, plus state and local income tax rates as high as 14% in some jurisdictions, making for an overall rate that is near 55% for some.

The potential for additional revenue from taxing the high-income earners is limited. In a separate paper, Riedl points out that even under the most optimistic assumptions, tax-the-rich schemes could yield the federal government only around 2% of GDP. So, while it is theoretically possible for tax hikes on the wealthy to generate more tax revenue, it is delusional to think of it as a viable deficit-busting strategy.

The reality of our national fiscal mess is troubling. But to paraphrase the great economist Thomas Sowell, “Reality is not optional.”•

__________

Bohanon and Horowitz are professors of economics at Ball State University. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.