Spark on the Circle to return this year with some changes

Spark on the Circle, a temporary public park that occupied a quarter of Monument Circle for four months last year, is coming back this summer with several changes, organizers announced Wednesday morning.

Following a run from July 9 to Nov. 3 last year, organizers rolled up the fake grass and removed the picnic tables, games, plants and giant foam blocks to allow traffic to flow freely through the downtown roundabout again.

But the park will be back for a longer stay this year—from June 1 to Nov. 3—and in a slightly different location, with later hours and alcohol available seven days a week. Follow-up winter programming also is in the works.

Last year, Spark occupied the southeast quadrant of Monument Circle, in the area in front of South Bend Chocolate Co. and Emmis Corp. This year, due to continued construction at the base of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument by the Indiana War Memorials Commission, the park will take up the northwest quadrant, Downtown Indy Inc. announced

That area includes the former Anthem Inc. headquarters building except for a few small retail spaces.

Spark was created through a partnership between the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development, Downtown Indy Inc. and Big Car Collaborative, a not-for-profit art and design organization. The Capital Improvement Board allocated $1.5 million over two years for the project, divided into $750,000 for each year.

Taylor Schaffer, CEO of Downtown Indy, said the slightly different placement will help alleviate some delivery and parking challenges the park created for nearby office spaces last year.

At the same time, the southeast quadrant will host the Original Farmers’ Market, which is typically held outside of the City Market on East Market Street. Due to the closure of the City Market for a redevelopment project. the farmer’s market will be held on Monument Circle every Wednesday from May 1 to Oct. 2. The market lasts from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

In addition to the location shift, organizers plan to extend the hours of the park into the evening and continue Spark programming into the holidays. After the Circle of Lights opening ceremony, stakeholders host a festive activation every Saturday and Sunday within the bollards of the northwest quadrant. The holiday activities aren’t expected to disrupt vehicular traffic.

Last year, holiday events downtown had record-setting attendance and ticket sales, Schaffer said. But many of those visitors likely parked in a garage and attended one event before going home.

“It’s really great for that venue, which I support, but it’s not great for the downtown ecosystem,” she said.

That’s why the Spark’s winter operations will aim to leverage existing downtown holiday programming and provide attractions such as arts and cultural experiences or photo opportunities, which should keep people exploring downtown over the holidays.

At the April 12 CIB meeting, Big Car Collaborative Executive Director Jim Walker said that last year’s run of Spark attracted 78,216 visitors and hosted 251 programs.

“It’s just a place where there’s lots of family, a lot of games, a lot of activity, a lot of joy,” Walker said.

The CIB has not committed to funding the program beyond this year. Marci Reddick, president of the CIB, said organizers could seek outside corporate funding to sponsor the event.

“I don’t think we can [maintain our current level of sponsorship],” Reddick said. “But I think having this type of information is going to make it much easier to sell to other corporate sponsors. And so, hopefully, they’ll become self-sustaining.”

Schaffer said future partnerships are something Downtown Indy is working on building, mostly because it will take a diverse stream of funding sources to maintain the park.

In Detroit, where Schaffer and other stakeholders visited in November 2022 to get inspiration for Spark, the public spaces were frequently partnered with local real estate owners. That allowed the experience of the public spaces to be tailored to the needs of nearby residents and office workers, which Schaffer thinks Downtown Indy could implement with Spark.