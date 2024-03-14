Farmers market moving from City Market to Monument Circle in 2024

The Original Farmers’ Market, typically held outside of the City Market on East Market Street, will take place on the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle this year due to the closure of the City Market for a redevelopment project.

The farmers’ market will operate from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday starting May 1 and running until Oct. 2. That section of Monument Circle will be closed to vehicular traffic on Wednesday mornings and afternoons.

The southwest quadrant was also used for Spark on the Circle, the temporary park that was open through last fall and will reopen this summer. The section includes businesses such as Emmis Corp. and South Bend Chocolate Co.

Downtown Indy Inc., Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development and the not-for-profit City Market Corp. announced the location change on Thursday. It comes as the City Market is closed for a $200 million redevelopment of the entire block.

The project includes the reskinning and redevelopment of the iconic 20-story Gold Building into 350 apartments as well as the construction of an 11-story, 60-unit apartment tower to replace the City Market’s east wing, updates to an office building at the southwest corner of Ohio and Alabama streets, and an expansion of the market itself. The market is currently being decommissioned and prepared for structural renovations.

Citimark and Gershman Partners are the developers taking on the project.

Beginning a year after Indianapolis’ 1821 founding, the Original Farmers’ Market was first held on Monument Circle for two years. The return of the market to its location from just over two centuries ago “adds depth to the market experience and celebrates the rich history” of Indianapolis, the organizers said.