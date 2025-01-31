City names new director for Department of Public Works

Todd Wilson will be the next director for the Indianapolis Department of Public Works, the Mayor Joe Hogset’s office announced Friday afternoon.

Wilson, formerly director of construction services at Indianapolis-based VS Engineering, will start the job Feb. 10.

A press release from the Indianapolis Mayor’s Office says Wilson “ has a proven track record of delivering high-profile projects, managing diverse teams, and collaborating with governmental agencies, contractors, and stakeholders.”

He replaces interim director Sam Beres and succeeds former director Brandon Herget. Herget resigned in November, citing his desire to spend more time with family. Beres, the chief financial officer for DPW, served as interim director since December.

The DPW is the city’s largest department by budget and second largest in terms of workforce. It plans, designs, constructs and maintains the city-county’s roads and stormwater infrastructure.

Most recently, Wilson managed statewide public works inspections and client relations at VS Engineering.

Wilson has a long history of both public- and private-sector jobs in engineering. He worked as director of engineering for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources from 2021 to 2023. His public-sector work also includes a combined seven years working for the Indianapolis Department of Public Works from 2013 to 2021.

He worked on the capital plan, program management, asset management and regulatory compliance, according to the city.

Along with VS Engineering, his private-sector experience also includes a six-year stint at Indianapolis-based American Structurepoint, from 2007 to 2013.

Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering technology from Purdue University. He has served as president of the Purdue Engineering Alumni Association board and held leadership positions with the American Public Works Association and the Construction Management Association of America.