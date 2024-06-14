City reveals street projects getting $30.5M in federal funds, including Nickel Plate pedestrian bridge

Indianapolis plans to use $3o.5 million in federal transit funding on eight street projects, including a pedestrian bridge connecting the Nickel Plate Trail over Keystone Avenue and a transformation of Madison Avenue.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization on Thursday doled out the funds that will be used for the projects by the Indianapolis Department of Public Works starting in 2027. The funding was first announced by the IMPO in April and marked the largest annual amount the city has received from the IMPO in more than a decade.

The IMPO is responsible for planning and programming regional transportation funds in the eight-county central Indiana region. Indianapolis received funding for eight of the 17 regional projects selected by the IMPO in 2024, accounting for nearly half of the overall funding.

The application process for funding regional projects is highly competitive. For this funding round, the transportation agency received 66 applications for funding totaling $234 million, IMPO Executive Director Anna Gremling said. The projects are evaluated for their impact on air quality, improvements to congestion, pavement quality and safety.

Brandon Herget, director of the Department of Public Works, credited the increase in funding to DPW staff “narrowing in” on the types of projects the planning organization wants to see and creating a competitive applications.

On Thursday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett highlighted the pedestrian bridge project while speaking at Easterseals Crossroads, a rehabilitation center along the Nickel Plate Trail.

About 30,000 to 40,000 vehicles travel down Keystone Avenue each day, Hogsett said, adding “a crossing like this is necessary to prioritize the safety of vulnerable users of our infrastructure like pedestrians and cyclists who will use this trail.”

The Indianapolis segment of the Nickel Plate Trail runs between 42nd and 96th streets. Since construction began in the fall of 2023, the city has sought federal funds to bridge the trail over Keystone Avenue and 82nd Street.

Local governments are required to match the funds. As part of that requirement, Indianapolis will contribute $1.2 million to the bridge project. It has a total projected cost of nearly $6.5 million.

Herget said the city did not, however, receive funding for a similar pedestrian crossing for the Monon Trail at 86th Street.

Two Indianapolis City-County Councilo members on the north side, Nick Roberts and Brienne Delaney, are asking constituents for feedback on that intersection with the Nickel Plate Trail, along with the Monon Trail crossing at 82nd Street, in hopes of gaining federal funding through a different grant process.

The other projects selected for funding: