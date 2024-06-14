City reveals street projects getting $30.5M in federal funds, including Nickel Plate pedestrian bridge

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Indianapolis plans to use $3o.5 million in federal transit funding on eight street projects, including a pedestrian bridge connecting the Nickel Plate Trail over Keystone Avenue and a transformation of Madison Avenue.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization on Thursday doled out the funds that will be used for the projects by the Indianapolis Department of Public Works starting in 2027. The funding was first announced by the IMPO in April and marked the largest annual amount the city has received from the IMPO in more than a decade.
The IMPO is responsible for planning and programming regional transportation funds in the eight-county central Indiana region. Indianapolis received funding for eight of the 17 regional projects selected by the IMPO in 2024, accounting for nearly half of the overall funding.
The application process for funding regional projects is highly competitive. For this funding round, the transportation agency received 66 applications for funding totaling $234 million, IMPO Executive Director Anna Gremling said. The projects are evaluated for their impact on air quality, improvements to congestion, pavement quality and safety.
Brandon Herget, director of the Department of Public Works, credited the increase in funding to DPW staff “narrowing in” on the types of projects the planning organization wants to see and creating a competitive applications.
On Thursday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett highlighted the pedestrian bridge project while speaking at Easterseals Crossroads, a rehabilitation center along the Nickel Plate Trail.
About 30,000 to 40,000 vehicles travel down Keystone Avenue each day, Hogsett said, adding “a crossing like this is necessary to prioritize the safety of vulnerable users of our infrastructure like pedestrians and cyclists who will use this trail.”
The Indianapolis segment of the Nickel Plate Trail runs between 42nd and 96th streets. Since construction began in the fall of 2023, the city has sought federal funds to bridge the trail over Keystone Avenue and 82nd Street.
Local governments are required to match the funds. As part of that requirement, Indianapolis will contribute $1.2 million to the bridge project. It has a total projected cost of nearly $6.5 million.
Herget said the city did not, however, receive funding for a similar pedestrian crossing for the Monon Trail at 86th Street.
Two Indianapolis City-County Councilo members on the north side, Nick Roberts and Brienne Delaney, are asking constituents for feedback on that intersection with the Nickel Plate Trail, along with the Monon Trail crossing at 82nd Street, in hopes of gaining federal funding through a different grant process.
The other projects selected for funding:
- Madison Avenue roadway rehabilitation – $11,762,960: This project includes the rehabilitation of Madison Avenue from Martin Street to Pleasant Run Parkway, including a “road diet” to reduce the existing five-lane section to a four-lane section. The roadway will include two vehicular travel lanes in each direction, a multi-use trail to accommodate the interurban trail within the corridor and a sidewalk. This project is the third funded phase for the larger Madison Avenue road diet project meant to improve safety for all road users, reduce long-term maintenance demands, and reconnect neighborhoods along the Madison Avenue corridor.
- High School Road over CSX/Conrail Bridge rehabilitation – $2,245,346: This bridge rehabilitation will include replacing the bridge deck and bridge railings and widening the sidewalk.
- 38th Street over Little Eagle Creek Bridge rehabilitation – $2,214,356: This bridge rehabilitation will include deck milling, deck patching, rigid deck overlay placement, and replacement of the concrete bridge approach slabs and guardrails.
- 46th Street over Indian Creek Bridge rehabilitation – $1,515,460: This bridge rehabilitation will include replacing the bridge deck, widening the substructure, installing new box beams in the widened portion, and replacing bridge railings.
- 46th Street and Mitthoefer Road roundabout – $1,568,182: Construction of a roundabout at the 46th Street and Mitthoefer Road intersection, including sidewalks around the roundabout with ADA curb ramps, stormwater improvements, and utility relocation.
- South County Line Road widening from Depot to Woodcreek Drive – $5,970,560: This capacity expansion project will include widening about 2,000 linear feet along County Line Road, installing a new traffic signal at the Railroad Road intersection, and upgrading the railroad crossing signal on the west approach.
- Knozone program – $320,000: Knozone is part of the city’s Office of Sustainability and provides outreach and education to constituents, businesses, and schools concerning air quality actions, multi-modal transportation options, and energy-efficiency programs that reduce air pollution and improve air quality.
