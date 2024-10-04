City announces final round of anti-violence grant recipients

The Elevation Grants program, which was formerly known as the anti-violence grant program, has provided 238 grants totaling about $40 million to 127 not-for-profit recipients since 2021.

The program, a partnership between the city of Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Foundation, gives funds directly to Indianapolis organizations with the aim of decreasing violence. Mayor Joe Hogsett gives partial credit to the grants for a 32% decline in criminal homicides in the city over 2022 and 2023, following a record high in murders in 2021.

In announcing the sixth and final round of grants Friday morning, Hogsett emphasized that the program has been about more than crime statistics.

In a press conference at Deborah’s Place, a resource center for women at 2525 Shadeland Ave., Hogsett said the program was about empowering organizations to make the changes they need to serve their neighborhoods.

Deborah’s Place, which was chosen to receive a $100,000 grant, was one of 51 recipients in the final round who will split a total of $9 million.

“Deborah’s Place is so much more than just somewhere to turn in times of need for the women of our city,” Hogsett said. “Deborah’s Place is a beacon of hope. It is a refuge for those who are recovering from the serious trauma of domestic violence and sexual assault. It is a second chance for those who are reentering society after incarceration, and ultimately it is a safe place for the women of our community to heal.”

Also on hand Friday were representatives from the Children’s Policy and Law Initiative of Indiana, an advocacy group that targets the school-to-prison pipeline through legislative work and youth leadership opportunities. The organization received $225,000.

Executive Director Meisha Wide said the funds would pay for the youth justice leadership program, in which teens develop solutions to problems they see within their own community and pitch these ideas to lawmakers.

The Elevation Grants were funded with $45 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The current version of the program is ending because that funding must be allocated by the end of 2024, but city spokeswoman Aliya Wishner said about $3 million remains in the 2025 budget for similar grants. The City-County Council will vote on that budget Monday evening.

The city’s newly-appointed deputy mayor of public health and safety, Lena Hill, said the program has been impactful.

“[Not-for-profit leaders] love the aspect of being able to build, not only their capacity, organizationally, but to be able to actually use the money to dive deeper into their programs, to expand their staff,” she said.

Elevation Grant Round 6 recipients:

