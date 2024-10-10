City’s first Black equity theater looks to cement legacy in 2nd season

When Naptown African American Theatre Collective Inc. was named as the recipient of an ARTI award at Indy Arts Council’s “Start with Art” luncheon in August, the honor wasn’t taken lightly by theater founder LaKesha Lorene.

The award, given in the category of cultural entrepreneur, signified encouragement as the NAATC prepared for its second season.

“It means that we are seen for the hard work we put in,” Lorene said. “We have put so much hard work into this theater in such a short time, and it was such an honor and so unexpected to be recognized for the impact that we are making in the community.”

It could be said that the hard work is just beginning for the city’s first Black-owned professional equity theater company. By following guidelines of the Actors’ Equity Association for actors and stage managers, Naptown African American Theatre Collective must meet financial obligations that don’t apply to non-equity organizations.

The second season of NAATC shows opens Oct. 17 with the Indiana premiere of “Judy’s Life’s Work,” a story of money issues weighing on a family written by Loy A. Webb.

For the theater company, this is the time to cement a legacy, Lorene said. Part of that process is bringing along new funders and philanthropists who understand a theater “can be run properly if it’s properly supported,” she said.

While acknowledging support the not-for-profit has received from Central Indiana Community Foundation, Lumina Foundation, Citizens Energy Group, Indianapolis Foundation and individual donors, Lorene said additional dollars could translate into a more robust slate of shows. For now, the NAATC’s 2024-25 season is made up of “Judy’s Life’s Work” and a March production of “Stew” by playwright Zora Howard.

“Institutionally, Black organizations have to work 10 times harder to get a fraction of support that counterparts get,” Lorene said. “We’re told, ‘Take these two dollars, rub them together and make a miracle.’”

Lorene, an Actors’ Equity Association member who earned her first paycheck at age 8 for a role at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre, isn’t second-guessing what equity status can do for her company.

“I think the union is wonderful in advocating for artists and giving us a ground plan for how to service our artists,” she said. “And that’s what NAATC is about: We’re about servicing our community—educating, equipping and empowering them for every step of the way.”

NAATC’s debut season included productions of “Detroit ’67” and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Plans to stage “The Light,” by “Judy’s Life’s Work” playwright Webb, did not materialize.

Lorene said it’s rewarding to offer a story by Webb, who’s written for “The Ms. Pat Show” sitcom starring former Plainfield resident Patricia Williams, this fall.

“I feel very strongly about [Webb’s] work, so we’re excited to get to do her work here,” Lorene said.

“Judy’s Life’s Work” is performed by three cast members. For NAATC’s production at the Phoenix Theatre Cultural Centre, 705 N. Illinois St., the cast includes Xavier Jones, Cara Wilson and Selena Jackson-King.

Even as Naptown African American Theatre Collective navigates early-era growing pains, the company is planning a long-range capital campaign to build a performance venue northwest of downtown. The NAATC presently offers tickets discounted to $15 to that area’s residents.

“Going to a play is a leisure activity that’s not often afforded to my community,” Lorene said. “In a practical sense, every person should have that opportunity to go to a play that’s pretty affordable.”

Meanwhile, a dedicated building would once again make NAATC an Indianapolis trailblazer.

“None of the Black theaters in the city have their own physical home, regardless of how long they’ve been around,” Lorene said. “That speaks volumes about the state of the world.”

“Judy’s Life’s Work”