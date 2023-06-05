Colts player under investigation by NFL for gambling activity

The National Football League is investigating an Indianapolis Colts player for potential violations of the league’s sports betting policy.

“We are aware of the NFL’s investigation and will have no further comment at this time,” the Indianapolis Colts said in a written statement.

The player has not been publicly identified. Violations of the league’s gambling policy often carry stiff penalties, including multi-game suspensions.

The investigation was first reported by Sports Handle, a betting news outlet, citing an anonymous source. Sports Handle reported only one Colts player is under investigation, for allegedly placing hundreds of bets.

The Indiana Gaming Commission, which regulates gambling activity in the state, said it is monitoring the situation.

“We have received information pertaining to this matter and are following developments,” Jenny Reske, deputy director for the commission, told IBJ. “The IGC is not the lead agency on this matter, as it involves alleged violations of a league policy. We will, however, continue to review information as it emerges to determine what, if any, regulatory actions are necessary.”

To date, the NFL has found at least nine violations of its gambling policy, involving seven players, an assistant coach and an unidentified team employee. Calvin Ridley, then a member of the Atlanta Falcons, was suspended for the entire 2022 season as a result of his gambling activity.

Players are generally permitted to wager on non-league games and to participate in casino games, provided that occurs outside league facilities and league business—including travel. However, they are prohibited from betting on any league game or event.