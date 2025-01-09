Commerce chief David Rosenberg to lead IU biosciences accelerator in Indy

Indiana Secretary of Commerce David Rosenberg, president and CEO of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., has been named the inaugural president and CEO of the Indiana University Launch Accelerator for Biosciences in Indianapolis, IU announced Thursday.

Known as IU LAB and supported by a $138 million grant from the Lilly Endowment, the biosciences accelerator will be based at the 16 Tech Innovation District just northwest of downtown.

“We are thrilled to have David Rosenberg join the leadership team at Indiana University in his role as president and CEO of IU LAB,” IU President Pamela Whitten said in written remarks. “Secretary Rosenberg brings a track record of successful partnerships and major investments into our state. His leadership will help unlock the massive potential of Indiana’s leadership in biosciences.”

Rosenberg will begin serving in the role Jan. 10 and report directly to Whitten. He is expected to “set the vision for the initiative and secure industry partnerships focused on biosciences research and entrepreneurship,” IU said.

The Indiana State Ethics Commission on Wednesday approved a post-employment waiver for Rosenberg to take the position.

“IU LAB represents an enormous opportunity to distinguish Indiana and the greater Indianapolis region as an international leader for biosciences research and innovation,” Rosenberg said in written remarks. “I’m excited to join the IU team and strengthen partnerships with industry and the state as we work collaboratively toward this audacious goal.”

The IU LAB will be housed in a six-floor, 150,000-gross-square-foot facility that is expected to open in 2027 and will serve as IU’s permanent home in the 16 Tech Innovation District.

The university said the initiative will enhance Indianapolis’ growing human health innovation sector, and will collaborate with the IU School of Medicine, 16 Tech, Central Indiana Corporate Partnership, BioCrossroads, Indiana Biosciences Research Institute, Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University Health.

The IU LAB will build on IU’s $250 million investment, announced in 2023, to position the university as a global leader in life sciences and biotechnology innovation. It will be critical in meeting ambitious goals outlined in the IU 2030 strategic plan.

Rosenberg began serving as secretary of commerce in August 2023. He previously served as chief operating officer and chief of staff for the IEDC, deputy chief of staff for Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard and operations officer for Indianapolis Public Schools.

He is on the boards of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Host Committee and KIPP Indianapolis Schools.

IU also has hired three staff members for IU LAB. Jillian Turner will serve as senior adviser and vice president for strategy and operations; Matt Jaworowski will serve as director of operations and program development; and Kurt Fullbeck will serve as director of IU LAB initiatives and partnerships.

Indiana Gov.-elect Mike Braun, who will be sworn into office Monday, has named David Adams, a former state workforce development commissioner, to succeed Rosenberg as secretary of commerce.